The BDSLCCI Cybersecurity Framework prevents Supply Chain Attacks securing Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs / SMEs)

About

Dr. Shekhar Pawar is the CEO of SecureClaw Inc., DE, USA, and has Doctor of Business Administrator (DBA) in cybersecurity from SSBM, Geneva, Switzerland. He has years of proven experience in security audit and also has worked with developing software solutions for IT and cybersecurity requirements. Dr. Pawar has proven experience working with capability maturity model integration (CMMI) for qualitative analysis and improvement of the security team’s performance and has authored the book “Air Team Theory.” He also has experience in software development and management in other technologies, including telecommunications, database administration, blockchain, etc., which allows him to extend his research efforts to find optimal solutions for cybersecurity issues through interdisciplinary means. Dr. Shekhar Pawar’s interest in research and continuous learning can be observed by the numerous certifications he has obtained, some of which include Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator (CHFI), ISO 27001 – Lead Auditor, PCI DSS Implementer, Diploma in Cyber Laws, Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP), and Certified Blockchain Developer, amongst others.