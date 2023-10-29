Elton Ilirjani – International Model, Activist To Hit the Runway Trifecta - Three Shows at Athens Fashion Week (AFW)
EINPresswire.com/ -- Athens Fashion Week (AFW) is due to commence November 1st – 4th, 2023 showcasing supreme, established and emerging Greek fashion designers and brands, with the mission is to create new opportunities for the development of the fashion industry.
Model, activist and philanthropist Elton Ilirjani is heading to Athens to participate in no fewer than three AFW shows this coming week, building on his recent shows in London, New York, Costa Rica and South Korea.
Elton’s first appearance will be in the Nikos Takis Fashion Show celebrating the brands sixtieth anniversary. This will be held on Wednesday, November 1st starting at 6:00pm EET. More information about the designer can be viewed at this link: www.nikos-takis.com
The second show featuring Elton is the K7 Konstantinos Tsigaros show, being held on Friday, November 3rd at 9:00pm EET. For more information about the designer please follow this link: www.konstantinostsigaros.gr
Elton is also participating in the Temeno by Lakis Gavalas show on Saturday, November 4th at 9:00pm EET. For more information please see: www.temenolab.com
About Elton Ilirjani:
Known around the world as a high-ranking social media influencer and fashion model, Ilirjani boasts a breathtaking following of over 12 million fans. His legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from his message of gender equality around the world. Elton promotes the importance of equality and freedom of expression through the concept of genderless modelling. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and international runway shows, the icon uses his powerful presence to promote a unified existence amongst all of mankind.
About Athens Fashion Week (AFW):
Αthens Fashion Week, is the official fashion week of Athens, Greece, taking place biannually, every October-November and March-April. It is designed and developed according to international high caliber production standards, showcasing supreme, established and emerging Greek fashion designers and brands, entailing a collective of diverse fashion-related side events and welcoming exquisite international special guests. AFW’s mission is to create new opportunities for the development of the fashion industry by providing a platform for Greek Designers to connect with media representatives and fashion buyers within and beyond Greek borders, while contributing to cultural progress and establishing Athens as a fashion destination. For more information please visit: www.athensfashionweek.gr
Norah Lawlor
