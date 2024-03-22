Dr. Michael C. Threatt, The Section 8 Landlord Coach™ appointed as the new Alabama At-Large Board Member for SERSHA

About

About Elevate Housing Solutions, LLC Dr. Michael C. Threatt is the principal and CEO of Elevate Housing Solutions, LLC. Elevate Housing Solutions, LLC is a management firm that provides Section 8 Program consulting services to real estate investors, developers, landlords, nonprofits, property management companies, and PHAs. Under the leadership of Dr. Threatt, the firm provides consulting and coaching for PHAs on how to Attract, Recruit, and Retain landlords in the Section 8 Program. As The Section 8 Landlord Coach™, his firm provides consulting and coaching for landlords and real estate investors on how to create positive cash flow, increase profit, and maximize their return on investment (ROI) by participating in the Section 8 Program.

https://www.elevatehousing.com/