Governor Mills Launches "Healing Together" Online Resource to Help Support to Lewiston Victims and Families

October 28, 2023



Website identifies places for financial donations to support victims, families, and responders and responding organizations in wake of tragic shootings

Lewiston, MAINE - Governor Janet Mills today announced the launch of a "Healing Together" resource website that identifies places accepting financial donations to support victims, families, first responders, and responding organizations in wake of this week's tragic shooting in Lewiston.

The website, available at https://www.maine.gov/governor/mills/lewiston also identifies mental health resources from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to support anyone affected by the violence in Lewiston who may be struggling.

The website lists community funds established by the Maine Community Foundation, the L-A Metro Chamber, the United Way of Androscoggin County, and Central Maine Medical Center that will deliver financial supports to those affected by the shootings, and those organizations involved in the community and heath care response. It also contains information about the Family Assistance Center for victims of the tragedy that opened today at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Avenue in Lewiston, and a public counseling center at the Ramada Inn, 490 Pleasant Street in Lewiston.

The website aims to help channel the groundswell of state, regional and national support for the victims and families of this weeks shooting.

In the face of great tragedy and difficulty, it is a hallmark of Maine people to come together to love and support one another, said Governor Janet Mills. To that end, I know many people right now are asking, 'How can I help? I encourage Maine people to use and share our Healing Together website as a resource to support the families of the victims and the greater Lewiston community as we begin the long and difficult process of healing.

Earlier this week, the Governor addressed the people of Maine and asked them to join her in helping Lewiston and people impacted by the tragedy recover. The Governor has pledged the full weight of her Administration behind all efforts to seek justice for the victims and their families.