October 28, 2023

Statement of Attorney General Aaron Frey Directing Lewiston Victims to Family Assistance Center

Now that the manhunt for the perpetrator of this heinous crime has concluded, I want to express my deep appreciation and sincere gratitude for the scores of local, state, and federal law enforcement agents who worked tirelessly to protect our communities throughout this crisis. While Lewiston and all of Maine may rest a little easier knowing this immediate threat is addressed, the important work of supporting each other to heal lies ahead. To that end, my office is collaborating with Maine State Police, the FBI Victim Services Division and the Red Cross to stand up a Family Assistance Center (“FAC”), where victims and their support people can access mental health services, financial aid, spiritual care, and victim advocacy services in one location. For information about the FAC, its hours and location, as well as information about a separate, community-wide mental health support location, please see the FBI’s Victim Services Page here: Resources for Victims: Lewiston, Maine Shootings — FBI While these days will go down as some of the darkest in Maine history, I know that Mainers have and will continue to come together to honor the deceased and support survivors to move forward.

