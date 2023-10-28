Submit Release
News Search

There were 141 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,831 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Attorney General Aaron Frey Directing Lewiston Victims to Family Assistance Center

MAINE, October 28 - Back to current news.

October 28, 2023
Attorney Generals Office

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

Contact: Danna Hayes 

Danna.hayes@maine.gov

 

Statement of Attorney General Aaron Frey Directing Lewiston Victims to Family Assistance Center

 

Now that the manhunt for the perpetrator of this heinous crime has concluded, I want to express my deep appreciation and sincere gratitude for the scores of local, state, and federal law enforcement agents who worked tirelessly to protect our communities throughout this crisis. While Lewiston and all of Maine may rest a little easier knowing this immediate threat is addressed, the important work of supporting each other to heal lies ahead. To that end, my office is collaborating with Maine State Police, the FBI Victim Services Division and the Red Cross to stand up a Family Assistance Center (“FAC”), where victims and their support people can access mental health services, financial aid, spiritual care, and victim advocacy services in one location. For information about the FAC, its hours and location, as well as information about a separate, community-wide mental health support location, please see the FBI’s Victim Services Page here: Resources for Victims: Lewiston, Maine Shootings — FBI While these days will go down as some of the darkest in Maine history, I know that Mainers have and will continue to come together to honor the deceased and support survivors to move forward. 

 

###

 

 

 

You just read:

Statement of Attorney General Aaron Frey Directing Lewiston Victims to Family Assistance Center

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more