When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: October 27, 2023 FDA Publish Date: October 27, 2023 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary

Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella contamination Company Name: Blue Ridge Beef Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Breeders Choice Raw Pet Food 2 lb

STATESVILLE, NC – OCTOBER 27, 2023 – Blue Ridge Beef is recalling their Breeders Choice 2# log dog food Lot# 8/2/24 UPC 8 54298 00193 1 due to Salmonella contamination. On October 27, 2023, the firm was notified by the Food & Drug Administration that the dog food test positive for Salmonella. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The product was distributed between 8/9/2023 and 8/25/2023. This product was packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in retail stores located in the following States: Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Image of product below:

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged to contact Blue Ridge Beef directly at blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com for a full refund or destroy the food in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access. Do not sell or donate the recalled products. Do not feed the recalled product to pets or any other animals. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups and storage containers. Always ensure you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food. Consumers with questions may contact Mr. Steven Lea at (704) 880-4500 Monday through Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm EST.

This is a voluntary recall being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.