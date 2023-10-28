Tolentino-led ROTC Games a success, gold medalists deserve scholarship incentives

MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino shared the current talks with Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to give out scholarships for medalists of the first-ever Philippine ROTC Program (PRG).

In a press conference prior to the PRG closing ceremony on Saturday, Tolentino said, "May mga pakikipag-usap sa Commission on Higher Education na maglaan ng ROTC Sports Scholarship para po doon sa, lalong-lalo na sa mga nakakuha ng gold para makapagpatuloy sa kolehiyo."

The PRG founder added, "Di dapat maging hadlang sa pag-aaral nila ang kahirapan."

The Senator likewise lauded the successful run of the PRG which fulfilled its goal to raise awareness on the ROTC Program.

"Marami pa pong kulang, mahaba-habang brainstorming ito. Pero iyong pag e-elevate sa consciousness ng ating mamamayan sa ROTC Program, palagay ko dumating doon," Tolentino said.

He further concluded: "Ngayon nanunumbalik iyong pagkilala sa ROTC Program. Hindi mandatory pero buhay pa ang ROTC."

The PRG officially wrapped up after its more than 2-month run across the Philippines with awarding of the national games champions.