SEIU Local 2: Workers in Halifax to Rally at Pete’s Frootique

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Oct. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After months of bargaining and with the conciliation talks scheduled for Monday October 30, the workers of Pete’s Frootique in downtown Halifax have gone public with their frustrations.

The workers are hosting an information picket and solidarity rally today outside their store.

WHAT: Information picket & solidarity rally
with Pete’s Frootique workers
WHEN: Saturday October 28
11am to 3pm AT.
Speeches will begin around 12pm.
WHERE: Outside the main entrance to Pete’s Frootique 1515 Dresden Row, Halifax
   

For more information please visit www.seiulocal2.ca/workers-to-picket-petes-frootique-in-halifax-as-sobeys-refuses-to-offer-fair-wages

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing and most dynamic union in North America.

Media Contact:
Tina Oh, Union Organizer with SEIU Local 2
902.955.9966 | toh@seiulocal2.ca


