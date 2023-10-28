SEIU Local 2: Workers in Halifax to Rally at Pete’s Frootique

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Oct. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After months of bargaining and with the conciliation talks scheduled for Monday October 30, the workers of Pete’s Frootique in downtown Halifax have gone public with their frustrations.



The workers are hosting an information picket and solidarity rally today outside their store.



WHAT: Information picket & solidarity rally

with Pete’s Frootique workers WHEN: Saturday October 28

11am to 3pm AT.

Speeches will begin around 12pm. WHERE: Outside the main entrance to Pete’s Frootique 1515 Dresden Row, Halifax

For more information please visit www.seiulocal2.ca/workers-to-picket-petes-frootique-in-halifax-as-sobeys-refuses-to-offer-fair-wages

Media Contact:

Tina Oh, Union Organizer with SEIU Local 2

902.955.9966 | toh@seiulocal2.ca