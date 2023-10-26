Season 10: Episode 22 “FAR Facts”

Hello and thank you for joining us for Episode 21 of Fun with the FAR Season 10! Our next session will cover: FAR Parts 36, 37, 41 and 48. FAR Part 36 covers Construction and Architect-Engineer Contracts, FAR Part 37 covers Service Contracting, FAR Part 41 will cover...
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.