LA Based Global Social Good Artist Kristen Thomasino to be Keynote Speaker at the World Women Forum 2023 in Las Vegas

Los Angeles Social Good leader participating in international human rights conference to discuss the opportunity that is a social good to bring world peace.

Social good is for everybody. Today this concept of thinking about how to generate positive outcomes is the emotional and mental shift needed in a complex traumatic world.” — Kristen Thomasino | CEO Buddytown Consulting LLC

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomasino Media learned Buddytown Consulting founder, Kristen Thomasino, will be the keynote speaker for the World Women Forum 2023 in Las Vegas. Thomasino was invited to join this prestigious group again after a successful Paris, France forum in March 2023. These events were covered previously by Thomasino Media and shared in The Social Good Magazine Show Season 1 available on YouTube. Thomasino shared last time a call for help from the first ever Miss Ukraine for others to take action to help the Ukrainian people.

Kristen shared, "I am honored to be the keynote speaker and to talk about the importance of social good for world peace. Social good is something that everybody can be a part of. That's why it's so great. Diversity and inclusion is a must in today's world. Why not share the principles of social good and grow the movement? Social good challenges humanity to think in ways that benefit all of humanity. That's why I love it. Everybody can be a part of creating a world where we focus on how to have good nutrition, clean environments, shared best practices on how to be strong, and understanding the ways to financial success. That's why I am so excited to teach about how Buddytown, an application available on Apple and Android is connecting people for social good."

Buddytown was created to bring visibility to the various resources available to be successful. Buddytown CEO, Kristen shared more, "I always hear people mention access as a deterrent to being able to achieve one's goals. My answer is Buddytown. We have many standardized government resources, private resources, and more listed. If people take the effort for themselves they can build more confidence to achieve. I have also designed some different interactive exercises or Social Good Games for youth and adults to participate in. The "Send a Smile" campaign is the latest social good campaign meant to raise the vibe for humanity by encouraging others to take action to inspire others to smile. This is just one way we can take steps for peace and unity in our world. By influencing more parents to take new steps to engage their children with the "Send a Smile" social good games we can make stronger our children and families by helping them practice core values of LOVE and kindness.

I look forward to recruiting more people for the social good movement at the MGM Grand. The time for social good is now. I believe we can be instruments of peace, love, health, and prosperity by applying the principles of social good to our everyday life. Be a part of something that uplifts all of humanity. Join the Social Good Movement."

