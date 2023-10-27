California Distributes $192 Million for More Clean Transit

Published: Oct 27, 2023

SACRAMENTO — Today, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that Caltrans approved $192 million in California Climate Investment funds for 136 public transportation projects that will cut pollution and create more affordable transportation options, especially for disadvantaged communities.

What Governor Newsom said: “More clean and affordable transportation is coming to California, cutting pollution and making it easier for folks to get around. These programs are key to our climate goals – building charging stations, getting more EV buses on the roads, and reducing costs for public transit.”

Here are some examples of projects:

$52 million to fully electrify public bus routes in a transit corridor in Los Angeles County’s North San Fernando Valley;

$2.5 million to install electric vehicle charging equipment and replace 15 diesel buses with EV buses in a San Mateo County low-income community;

$9.7 million to build a new fueling station to support 50 hydrogen-powered buses in Orange County – 75% percent of the funding will benefit disadvantaged and low-income neighborhoods;

$17.5 million for free transit tickets for low-income seniors, youth and people with disabilities in San Francisco;

$1.6 million to add a new bus route through an underserved community in the south Fresno area;

$522,292 to install electric chargers and convert a fleet of buses to zero-emissions vehicles in rural Butte County.

31 projects to implement free or reduced fares;

31 projects to offer new expanded/enhanced service;

22 projects to purchase replacement zero-emission vehicles and infrastructure;

16 projects for the purchase, construction and installation of renewable energy/fuel for transit facilities in support of new expanded/enhanced transit service. Over the last five years, the Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) has provided more than $664 million for transportation projects across the state. This year’s highlights include: For more information about the projects, click here. LCTOP is funded from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund and is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that allocates billions of cap-and-trade dollars to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen the economy, and improve public health and the environment — particularly in disadvantaged communities.

