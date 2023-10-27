MarketWise to Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Submit Release
BALTIMORE, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) (“MarketWise” or the “Company”), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, today announced that its third quarter 2023 financial results will be released before the market opens on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

In the place of an earnings call, the Company will be providing a letter to shareholders from MarketWise founder and CEO Porter Stansberry. 

Interested investors and other parties may access the financial disclosures in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.marketwise.com.

About MarketWise

Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, today MarketWise is a leading multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors.

With more than 20 years of operating history, MarketWise serves a community of millions of Free and Paid Subscribers. MarketWise’s products are a trusted source for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. MarketWise is a 100% digital, direct-to-customer company and has a proven, agile, and scalable platform. Our vision is to become the leading financial solutions platform for self-directed investors.

MarketWise Investor Relations Contact

Erik Mickels – MarketWise Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Shanfield - MarketWise Investor Relations

(800) 290-4113
Email: ir@marketwise.com 

MarketWise Media Contact

Email: media@marketwise.com 


