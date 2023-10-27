Carper, Coons, Blunt Rochester Announce Federal Grants to Improve Road Safety in Delaware

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (all D-Del.) today announced the combined award of $220,000 in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the Dover/Kent County Metropolitan Planning Organization and the City of Seaford to develop comprehensive roadway safety action plans.

Funding came from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Safe Streets and Roads For All (SS4A) grant program, which Carper, Coons, and Blunt Rochester all helped author and pass into law. The SS4A program provides dedicated funding to support regional, local, and Tribal plans, projects, and strategies to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.

“It’s clear that we’re facing a roadway safety crisis in Delaware — not just for motorists but all roadway users,” said Senator Carper. “After securing increased investments for roadway safety in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, I’m pleased that the Dover/Kent County Metropolitan Planning Organization and the City of Seaford are receiving funding to make our roads safer for everyone.”

“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is improving our roads and making Delaware commuters safer,” said Senator Coons. “I’m glad to see the First State receive more federal funds to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians in Kent and Sussex counties.”

“Delaware experienced the highest number of deaths on its roads in 2022 – the most highway deaths in more than 30 years. That’s why it’s so critical that we continue to increase our efforts to ensure road safety across Delaware,” said Rep. Blunt Rochester. “I’m proud to announce this federal funding for the Dover/Kent County Metropolitan Planning Organization and the City of Seaford that was made possible through the historic provisions of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, legislation Senator Carper, Senator Coons, and I championed in Congress. Between the Biden Administration and our local partners, we’re working together to increase road safety and make our communities stronger.”

GRANT RECIPIENTS:

$60,000 — City of Seaford

$160,000 — Dover/Kent County Metropolitan Planning Organization

