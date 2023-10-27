Virginia Department of Labor and Industry Recertifies Cargill Turkey Production, LLC as Voluntary Protection Program
'STAR’ site - Cargill Turkey Production, LLC, Harrisonburg Hatchery is recognized for their occupational safety and health excellence
This achievement demonstrates their commitment toward keeping workers safe.”RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cargill Turkey Production, LLC, Harrisonburg Hatchery has received recertification as a Virginia STAR Worksite under the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP). This is the site’s 3rd recertification since 2009.
“We commend the dedication of the staff and management at the site for prioritizing workers’ safety and health,” said DOLI Commissioner Gary G. Pan. “This achievement demonstrates their commitment toward keeping workers safe.”
The Cargill Turkey Production, LLC, Harrisonburg Hatchery facility began operations in 1985 and now has 62 employees that include a full-time (24/7) maintenance staff. The facility was expanded in 1986 to a total of 42,323 square feet on 9 acres. Each year, an average of 16.5 million poults are hatched and processed at the Harrisonburg Hatchery. The hatchlings are distributed to Cargill’s contract grow-out farms located in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
Virginia Voluntary Protection Programs recognize Virginia employers, in any industry, demonstrating exceptional safety and health management systems. The programs are a collaboration between company management, employees, and VOSH staff to establish a cooperative relationship that encourages continuous improvement in worksite safety performance. VOSH VPP administers the Virginia STAR, Virginia Challenge, VADOC Challenge, Virginia BEST, and Virginia BUILT programs.
For more information about this program or services offered through the Voluntary Protection Programs, visit www.doli.virginia.gov/voluntary-protection-program/.
The Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) program is financed in part by a grant from the U. S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), under §23(g) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970. The Virginia State Plan is funded by a grant of federal funds, which constitutes 50% of the State Plan budget excluding any state overmatch funds. Zero percent, or $0.00 of the State Plan budget, is financed through nongovernmental sources.
