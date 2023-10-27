WEST VALLEY FAMILY YMCA’S 10th ANNUAL 5K/10K COMMUNITY RUN FOR THE VALLEY RAISES FUNDS TO SUPPORT KEY FAMILY PROGRAMS
The West Valley Family YMCA is holding their 10th Annual 5K/10K Community Run for the Valley at Pierce College on November 4th to support key programs.RESEDA, CA, USA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The West Valley Family YMCA is holding their 10th Annual 5K/10K Community Run for the Valley at Pierce College on November 4th. The event supports outreach efforts to help children and their families in valley communities participate in Y programs that they otherwise could not afford. The Community Run encourages exercise for families and kids, while hoping to inspire a lifetime love of physical activity. Everyone is welcome to participate, whether you run or walk, and take in the beautiful view of the West Valley as you move along the trail.
The West Valley Family YMCA Community Run for the Valley is the non-profit’s main fundraising event with 100% of the proceeds going directly to funding Youth Enrichment Programs, Community Events and Workshops, Food Programs, and Resident Camps. For more information on programs visit: https://www.ymcala.org/locations/west-valley-family-ymca
Over 450 runners are expected to participate in the 5K/10K Community Run. The event will be held at Pierce College’s running trails. There’s fun for the whole family with a post run celebration featuring a DJ, continental breakfast, activities for kids, raffles and more. There is still time to register at: http://bit.ly/48S4bWd.
“We are excited to host the 10th Annual Community Run. All the proceeds allow us to continue our work helping families have access to vital resources. With the support of our local business partners, we can offer the programs and services our communities need to reach their full potential,” said Gary Ocampo, Executive Director, West Valley Family YMCA.
As a leading nonprofit strengthening community through healthy living, the West Valley Family YMCA serves the following communities: Reseda, Tarzan, Winnetka, Canoga Park, West Hills, Woodland Hills, and Calabasas.
The West Valley Family YMCA thanks their Community Run partners Pierce College, Duffy Kruspodin, LLP, Gaspar Insurance Services, Eastdil Secured, Capital Premium Financing, Providence Cedar Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Valley Presbyterian Hospital, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market Canoga Park, and Master Joe’s Premium Coffee.
About the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles
The YMCA-LA is committed to rebuilding communities by providing equitable programs and services to empower all Angelenos. The Y-LA is focused on fighting food insecurity, providing equity in education, making sure every child has the opportunity to experience the joy of sports, ensuring kids and teens have a safe place to grow, learn and live a healthy lifestyle. The LA-Y’s health and wellness initiatives offer medical and mental health resources to ensure everyone has access to basic health needs. During the pandemic, the LA-Y became the safety net for millions of Angelenos. They provided millions of meals, hundreds of thousands of hours of free childcare, arranged critical blood drives, provided showers for the homeless, flu and COVID vaccines as well as medical and mental health assistance. Visit www.ymcala.org for more information. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
