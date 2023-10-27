EU will support Ukraine for as long as it takes

Ukraine is a priority and will remain a priority, European Council President Charles Michel said today at the end of the two-day Summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

So far, the EU and its member states have made available over €82 billion to Ukraine. “The European Union will continue to provide strong financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes,” EU leaders said in their Conclusions today.

The EU and its member states will continue to provide sustainable military support to Ukraine, including through the European Peace Facility, an off-budget fund to prevent conflicts and build peace, the military assistance mission to Ukraine and bilateral assistance.

To help Ukraine meet its most pressing military and security needs, EU leaders stressed the need to accelerate the delivery of ammunition, missiles and air defence systems. The EU will also contribute to future security commitments to Ukraine.

Noting that Russia is responsible for the massive damage it has caused in the wake of its war, EU leaders expressed their full commitment to Ukraine’s recovery and its reconstruction.

“Decisive progress is needed, in coordination with partners, on how any extraordinary revenues held by private entities stemming directly from Russia’s immobilised assets could be directed to support Ukraine and its recovery and reconstruction, consistent with applicable contractual obligations, and in accordance with EU and international law. The European Council calls on the high representative and the commission to accelerate work with a view to submitting proposals,” the Council Conclusions said.

EU leaders said Russia and its leadership must be held fully accountable for waging a war of aggression against Ukraine and other most serious crimes under international law, calling for work to continue on efforts to establish a tribunal for the prosecution of the crime of aggression against Ukraine, and towards the establishment of a future compensation mechanism.

They also stressed the need to further increase pressure on Russia in order to weaken its ability to wage its war, including by further strengthening sanctions, and through their full and effective implementation and the prevention of their circumvention, especially for high-risk goods.

The European Council condemned the continued military support for Russia’s war of aggression provided by Iran and Belarus, and urged all countries, notably North Korea, not to provide material or other support for Russia’s war of aggression.

