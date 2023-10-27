Investigation Into LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (“LifeStance” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LFST) complied with federal securities laws. On October 19, 2023, The Bear Cave published a report alleging it has “uncovered dozens of complaints concerning overbilling, fraudulent billing, and unfair and deceptive business practices. The complaints allege a pattern of misconduct including allegations that LifeStance is scheduling therapy appointments without the knowledge of patients to incur spurious cancellation and no-show fees, allegations that LifeStance added unearned billing codes to patient bills, allegations that LifeStance sends bills to people that have never used its services, and multiple employee reviews concerning billing fraud.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



If you purchased LifeStance stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/lifestance/ to discuss your legal rights.