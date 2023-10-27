Absentee Ballot Request Deadline for November 7th Local Elections

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Boise, Idaho) – The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot for the November 7th Election is this Friday, October 27th. Registered voters can request an absentee ballot at VoteIdaho.gov through 5 p.m. on Friday, October 27th. Completed ballots must be returned to county elections offices by mail, in person, or in an official ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Important Dates & Deadlines for the November 7th Election Absentee Request Deadline: Friday, October 27th, 5:00 pm

Early Voting (where applicable): Now through Friday, November 3rd, 5:00 pm

Election Day: Tuesday, November 7, 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Absentee Ballots Due: Tuesday, November 7, 8:00 pm

Elections will be conducted in 43 of 44 Idaho counties. They will include races for mayor and city council in many cities in Idaho, school district trustees, and other local taxing district races. Boundary County is the only county with no contested races and will not hold an election on November 7th.

Many Idaho counties are also conducting early voting through November 3rd. To see the list of counties offering early voting and the races and measures by county on the November 7th ballot, visit VoteIdaho.gov/ballot-listing/. Election Day polling locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 7th. Voters may find their polling location at VoteIdaho.gov.

“I encourage all eligible Idahoans to take the opportunity to participate in upcoming local elections. Be aware of important dates and deadlines so you don’t miss your chance to be part of an election that will shape the future of our communities,” said Secretary of State Phil McGrane.

For more information, please visit the official Idaho Secretary of State’s website at VoteIdaho.gov.

