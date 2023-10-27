What Are Simulated Keystone Tiles

Simulated Keystone Simulated Keystone Florida Simulated stone tiles Tile Manufacturer Florida - Simulated Keystone Coral Stone Column

FLORIDA, USA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simulated Keystone, a Florida-based company specializing in high-quality simulated stone tiles, is shedding light on what simulated stone tiles are and how they can benefit various applications.

Simulated stone tiles, also known as faux stone tiles, are manufactured to look and feel like real natural stone. These tiles are made from a combination of materials, such as polyurethane, fiberglass, and other polymers, that are molded and colored to mimic the appearance of natural stone.

According to Simulated Keystone, simulated stone tiles are increasingly popular among homeowners, builders, and architects who want to achieve a natural stone look without the high costs, installation challenges, and maintenance requirements of natural stone.

Simulated stone tiles are available in various sizes, shapes, colors, and textures, making them suitable for a wide range of applications, such as indoor and outdoor flooring, wall cladding, fireplace surrounds, kitchen backslashes, and more. These tiles can be installed in various patterns, including straight, diagonal, herringbone, and basket weave, to create a customized look that suits the design preferences and functional requirements of each project.

In addition to the aesthetic appeal, simulated stone tiles offer several practical advantages over natural stone, such as being lightweight, durable, easy to install, and low-maintenance. Unlike natural stone, which can be heavy and difficult to cut and install, simulated stone tiles are lightweight and easy to cut with a saw, allowing for faster and easier installation. Simulated stone tiles are also resistant to stains, scratches, chipping, and fading, making them ideal for high-traffic areas and outdoor environments.

Simulated Keystone emphasizes that its simulated stone tiles are made to the highest quality standards, using advanced manufacturing techniques and premium materials, to ensure long-lasting performance and durability. The company offers a wide selection of simulated stone tiles, including limestone, sandstone, slate, travertine, and more, that can be customized to meet specific design requirements and budget constraints.

Simulated Keystone's simulated stone tiles are also eco-friendly, as they are made from recycled materials and do not require the quarrying and transportation of natural stone, which can have a significant environmental impact.

Simulated Keystone is committed to providing exceptional customer service, expert advice, and competitive pricing to help customers achieve their design goals and enhance the value and beauty of their properties.



