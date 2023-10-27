Kung Fu School Holiday Program 2023 Offers Best Solution for Kids Health & Self-confidence: Melbourne Eastern Suburbs
Martial arts activities for kids makes for healthy play and social interaction over the school holidays - providing fun & screen-free activities.
The growing trend in Kung Fu has been instrumental in developing physical fitness and for nurturing important life skills for the young, developing child. - Golden Lion Kung Fu”MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, October 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a society where electronic screens are everywhere, it’s no surprise that there is a real concern for the health of our future generations from the aspect of having a healthy mind and a healthy body.
Even more so, with the additional pressures that children face in today’s society like influences from social media and peer pressure, our youth can benefit from developing their belief in self and through gaining inner strength through positive social interactions.
The Golden Lion Academy offers entertaining school holiday programs that incorporate concepts that are vital for the development of young children (6-years old and up), while at the same time helping them in cultivating a sense of community. Their school holiday programs are designed to help children feel a sense of belonging by being a member of the club.
One of life’s essential needs is the need to belong, and that is one of the important aspects that children get when partaking in these Kung Fu School Holiday Programs with the Golden Lion Academy.
The Golden Lion Kung Fu Academy serves Berwick, Murrumbeena & Rowville in the south eastern suburbs of Melbourne.
However, whether children are in the schoolroom, the car, or at home watching videos and playing video games, screens seem to be ever-present in their environment. That is why, now more than ever, physical activity plays a vital role in the overall health and development for children of all ages.
Growing minds need to be nurtured with healthy information. While learning Kung Fu, children also learn respect (for self and for others); they can take part in competitions; they can learn self discipline; and they can be introduced to a sport that can provide them with a lifetime of benefits and values.
What Makes Kung Fu the Ideal Activity For Young Children
Kung Fu is beneficial in holistic physical development: Rather than having a focus on a few specific muscle groups, the wide array of physical movements that involve stances, strikes and general body movements, are great for loosening and toning all areas of the body.
Strength and cardio workout: The full body work-outs that take place in Kung Fu training enhances cardiovascular endurance, as well as strength and flexibility, creating a well-rounded foundation for a healthy lifestyle.
Coordination and Motor Skills Development: Kung Fu has an emphasis on balance, agility and coordination which are all great skills in understanding their place in spatial awareness. These skill-sets are beneficial in youth for playing sports and interacting in the world, and later as an adult that needs to coordinate their movements with the world around - such as in driving.
FUN & SOCIAL INTERACTION
Having fun is the best way for children to learn, and Kung Fu is no different. While a child is able to immerse themselves into the training, they will start to explore their own skills and abilities that they may not even have been aware of like stances, forms, and coordination, as well as balance, speed, and agility.
Having a group of children to interact with during the school holidays has healthy benefits that go further than what is happening in the Kung Fu lesson itself. By becoming a member, the children start to feel a sense of social empowerment, as their sense of belonging becomes more enhanced, the child grows to enjoy being part of the club.
Children's Kung Fu School Holiday Program: Berwick Centre: 29 Intrepid Street, Berwick, Victoria 3806
Children's Kung Fu School Holiday Program Rowville Centre: RAFT Church Hall & 131 Taylor’s Lane, Victoria 3178
Children's Kung Fu School Holiday Program Berwick,
Murrumbeena Centre: 98 B Murrumbeena Road (1st floor) Murrumbeena, Victoria 3163
Enquires phone: 9796 1066
Golden Lion Instructors
The Golden Lion Kung Fu Academy
+61397961066 ext.
email us here
