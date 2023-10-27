Submit Release
News Search

There were 743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,686 in the last 365 days.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “Stellar”) (NYSE: STEL) today reported net income of $30.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.58 for the third quarter 2023 compared to net income of $35.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.66 for the second quarter 2023.

“We are pleased with our results for the third quarter 2023 given the uncertainty of the economic environment. We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide and protect the qualities we think drive shareholder value; balance sheet strength; sound quality; and stable core deposits,” said Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Stellar’s Chief Executive Officer.

“We continue our strategy of not fighting the actions of the Federal Reserve as it attempts to slow the economy to tamp down inflation. Raising interest rates is a blunt tool and there are consequences to the velocity at which rates have increased. We must remain vigilant as customers adjust to higher prices, the higher cost of capital and potential adjustments to asset prices,” continued Mr. Franklin.

“We will continue to build our capital base, be mindful of our liquidity position and be watchful of our credit quality. We believe that Stellar remains well positioned to have optionality as we move through this economic cycle while protecting and increasing long-term shareholder value,” concluded Mr. Franklin.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Strong Profitability: Third quarter 2023 net income of $30.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.58 translated into an annualized return on average assets of 1.14% and an annualized return on average tangible equity of 14.47%(1).
  • Continued Regulatory Capital Build: Total risk-based capital ratio increased to 13.42% at September 30, 2023 from 12.39% at December 31, 2022 and Tier 1 leverage ratio increased to 9.82% at September 30, 2023 from 8.55% at December 31, 2022.
  • Solid Margin: Tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.37% for the third quarter of 2023 as compared to 4.49% in the second quarter of 2023. The tax equivalent net interest margin, excluding purchase accounting accretion (“PAA”), was 3.87%(1) for the third quarter of 2023 and 3.97%(1) for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Advantageous Funding Profile: Noninterest-bearing deposit balances decreased from the second quarter but remained a significant portion of our deposit funding base at 42.1% at the end of the third quarter 2023 compared to 42.4% at the end of the second quarter 2023.

Merger of Equals

The merger of equals (the “Merger”) between Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (“Allegiance”) and CBTX, Inc. (“CBTX”), which became effective on October 1, 2022, was accounted for as a reverse acquisition using the acquisition method of accounting, with CBTX treated as the legal acquirer and Allegiance treated as the accounting acquirer for financial reporting purposes. Therefore, the historical financial statements of the Company prior to the Merger reflect the historical financial statement balances of Allegiance. In addition, the assets and liabilities of CBTX as of the date of the Merger were recorded at estimated fair value and added to those of Allegiance. The Merger had a significant impact on all aspects of the Company's financial statements and, as a result, financial results after the Merger are not comparable to financial results prior to the Merger. Results of operations reflect the combined operations following the Merger for the first, second and third quarters of 2023 and the fourth quarter 2022 and stand-alone Allegiance for all periods prior to October 1, 2022.

_____________________
(1) Refer to page 10 of this earnings release for the calculation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Stellar’s net interest income in the third quarter 2023 decreased $1.6 million, or 1.4%, from $108.3 million for the second quarter 2023. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 12 basis points to 4.37% for the third quarter 2023 from 4.49% for the second quarter 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to the impact of increased interest rates on our cost of funding only partially offset by increased income on interest earning assets. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 benefited from $12.4 million of income from purchase accounting adjustments compared to $12.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. Excluding purchase accounting adjustments, a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled on page 10 of this earnings release, net interest income for the third quarter 2023 would have been $94.5 million and the tax equivalent net interest margin would have been 3.87%.

Noninterest income for the third quarter 2023 was $4.7 million, a decrease of $788 thousand, or 14.4%, compared to $5.5 million for the second quarter 2023. Noninterest income decreased in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to a decrease in debit card and ATM income due to the impact of the Durbin Amendment and change in the Company’s policy on charging nonsufficient funds fees.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter 2023 increased $1.5 million, or 2.2%, to $70.7 million compared to $69.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits and acquisition and merger-related expenses which totaled $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Stellar’s efficiency ratio was 63.50% for the third quarter 2023 compared to 60.83% for the second quarter 2023. Third quarter 2023 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.14%, 8.34% and 14.47%, respectively, compared to 1.31%, 9.67% and 17.05%, respectively, for the second quarter 2023. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 10 of this earnings release.

Financial Condition

Total loans at September 30, 2023 decreased $64.2 million to $8.00 billion compared to $8.07 billion at June 30, 2023. At September 30, 2023, the remaining balance of the purchase accounting adjustments on loans was $118.8 million.

Total deposits at September 30, 2023 decreased $79.7 million to $8.69 billion compared to $8.77 billion at June 30, 2023, due to decreases in noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, money market and savings balances, partially offset by increases in certificates and other time deposits. Shifts in the deposit mix were primarily driven by the current interest rate environment and an intensely competitive market for deposits. Estimated uninsured deposits totaled $4.73 billion and estimated uninsured deposits net of collateralized deposits of $865.7 million were $3.86 billion, or 44.5%, of total deposits at September 30, 2023.

Total assets at September 30, 2023 were $10.67 billion, a decrease of $112.9 million, compared to $10.78 billion at June 30, 2023.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $38.3 million, or 0.36% of total assets, at September 30, 2023, compared to $43.3 million, or 0.40%, of total assets, at June 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.17% at September 30, 2023 and 1.24% at June 30, 2023.

The provision for credit losses for the third quarter 2023 was $2.3 million compared to $1.9 million for the second quarter 2023. Third quarter 2023 net charge-offs were $8.1 million, or 0.40% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $236 thousand, or 0.01% (annualized) of average loans, for the second quarter 2023. Net charge-offs increased this quarter primarily due to a single commercial and industrial loan relationship that was placed on nonaccrual status at December 31, 2022 and had an allowance for credit losses of $5.1 million at June 30, 2023. During the third quarter 2023, the borrower’s financial condition further deteriorated, which prompted the charge-off of $8.0 million on the loan relationship.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Stellar’s management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 10 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

Stellar’s management team will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss third quarter 2023 results. Individuals and investment professionals may register for the conference call at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6cc171f27f424552a720c74008bfa355 to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. If you need assistance in obtaining a dial-in number, please contact IR@stellarbancorpinc.com. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Stellar’s website at https://ir.stellarbancorpinc.com/news-and-events/webcast-and-presentations. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of Stellar’s website at ir.stellarbancorpinc.com.

About Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar’s principal banking subsidiary, Stellar Bank, provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers across the Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas.

Investor relations
IR@stellarbancorpinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the Merger, including future financial performance and operating results, the Company’s plans, business and growth strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts, including projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “scheduled,” “plans,” “intends,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “would,” or “continue” or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology.

All forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Stellar to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the Merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized; disruption to our business as a result of the Merger; the risk that the integration of operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than we expected or that we are otherwise unable to successfully integrate our legacy businesses; the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the Merger; reputational risk and the reaction of our customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the Merger; changes in the interest rate environment, the value of Stellar’s assets and obligations and the availability of capital and liquidity; general competitive, economic, political and market conditions; and other factors that may affect future results of Stellar including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; disruptions to the economy and the U.S. banking system caused by recent bank failures, risks associated with uninsured deposits and responsive measures by federal or state governments or banking regulators, including increases in the cost of our deposit insurance assessments and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Texas Department of Banking and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Additional factors which could affect the Company’s future results can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov. We disclaim any obligation and do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
    2023       2022  
  September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30
  (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 94,970     $ 105,913     $ 99,231     $ 67,063     $ 16,449  
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions   207,302       198,176       164,102       304,642       102,118  
Total cash and cash equivalents   302,272       304,089       263,333       371,705       118,567  
                   
Available for sale securities, at fair value   1,414,952       1,478,222       1,519,175       1,807,586       1,618,995  
                   
Loans held for investment   8,004,528       8,068,718       7,886,044       7,754,751       4,591,912  
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans   (93,575 )     (100,195 )     (96,188 )     (93,180 )     (52,147 )
Loans, net   7,910,953       7,968,523       7,789,856       7,661,571       4,539,765  
                   
Accrued interest receivable   43,536       42,051       42,405       44,743       29,697  
Premises and equipment, net   119,332       119,142       124,723       126,803       57,837  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   29,022       24,478       19,676       15,058       16,843  
Bank-owned life insurance   104,699       104,148       103,616       103,094       28,305  
Goodwill   497,318       497,260       497,260       497,260       223,642  
Core deposit intangibles, net   122,944       129,805       136,665       143,525       12,406  
Other assets   120,432       110,633       108,009       129,092       84,285  
Total assets $ 10,665,460     $ 10,778,351     $ 10,604,718     $ 10,900,437     $ 6,730,342  
                   
                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                  
                   
LIABILITIES:                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing $ 3,656,288     $ 3,713,536     $ 3,877,859     $ 4,230,169     $ 2,465,839  
Interest-bearing                  
Demand   1,397,492       1,437,509       1,394,244       1,591,828       956,920  
Money market and savings   2,128,950       2,174,073       2,401,840       2,575,923       1,471,690  
Certificates and other time   1,503,891       1,441,251       1,064,932       869,712       766,270  
Total interest-bearing deposits   5,030,333       5,052,833       4,861,016       5,037,463       3,194,880  
Total deposits   8,686,621       8,766,369       8,738,875       9,267,632       5,660,719  
                   
Accrued interest payable   7,612       4,555       3,875       2,098       2,673  
Borrowed funds   323,981       369,963       238,944       63,925       257,000  
Subordinated debt   109,665       109,566       109,420       109,367       109,241  
Other liabilities   76,735       69,218       67,388       74,239       44,407  
Total liabilities   9,204,614       9,319,671       9,158,502       9,517,261       6,074,040  
                   
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                  
Common stock   533       533       533       530       281  
Capital surplus   1,231,686       1,228,532       1,225,596       1,222,761       511,434  
Retained earnings   385,600       361,619       333,368       303,146       307,975  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (156,973 )     (132,004 )     (113,281 )     (143,261 )     (163,388 )
Total shareholders’ equity   1,460,846       1,458,680       1,446,216       1,383,176       656,302  
                   
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 10,665,460     $ 10,778,351     $ 10,604,718     $ 10,900,437     $ 6,730,342  


Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    2023     2022     2023     2022
  September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30   September 30   September 30
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
INTEREST INCOME:                          
Loans, including fees $ 138,948   $         133,931     $ 125,729   $ 116,145     $ 58,025   $ 398,608   $ 164,230
Securities:                          
Taxable   9,493     9,726       9,653     9,834       6,655     28,872     17,294
Tax-exempt   437     436       1,262     3,057       2,594     2,135     7,676
Deposits in other financial institutions   2,391     2,865       3,771     2,933       608     9,027     1,825
Total interest income   151,269     146,958       140,415     131,969       67,882     438,642     191,025
                           
INTEREST EXPENSE:                          
Demand, money market and savings deposits   23,557     20,708       18,037     12,406       3,527     62,302     6,733
Certificates and other time deposits   13,282     9,622       3,307     2,083       1,664     26,211     5,742
Borrowed funds   5,801     6,535       1,317     417       499     13,653     799
Subordinated debt   1,908     1,812       1,927     1,449       1,502     5,647     4,407
Total interest expense   44,548     38,677       24,588     16,355       7,192     107,813     17,681
NET INTEREST INCOME   106,721     108,281       115,827     115,614       60,690     330,829     173,344
Provision for credit losses   2,315     1,915       3,666     44,793       1,962     7,896     5,919
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   104,406     106,366       112,161     70,821       58,728     322,933     167,425
                           
NONINTEREST INCOME:                          
Nonsufficient funds and overdraft charges   291     418       406     447       145     1,115     387
Service charges on deposit accounts   1,329     1,157       943     1,242       527     3,429     1,614
(Loss) gain on sale of assets       (6 )     198     4,025       42     192     25
Bank-owned life insurance   551     532       522     515       135     1,605     610
Debit card and ATM income   935     1,821       1,698     1,897       869     4,454     2,568
Other   1,589     1,561       3,731     2,511       1,277     6,881     4,513
Total noninterest income   4,695     5,483       7,498     10,637       2,995     17,676     9,717
                           
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:                          
Salaries and employee benefits   39,495     37,300       39,775     40,949       22,013     116,570     66,605
Net occupancy and equipment   4,455     3,817       4,088     3,781       2,129     12,360     6,554
Depreciation   1,952     1,841       1,836     1,903       1,003     5,629     3,048
Data processing and software amortization   4,798     4,674       5,054     3,776       2,541     14,526     7,561
Professional fees   997     1,564       1,527     2,298       485     4,088     1,285
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance   1,814     2,755       1,294     1,263       1,134     5,863     3,651
Amortization of intangibles   6,876     6,881       6,879     7,051       750     20,636     2,252
Communications   663     689       701     737       359     2,053     1,063
Advertising   877     907       839     1,130       385     2,623     1,330
Acquisition and merger-related expenses   3,421     2,897       6,165     11,469       10,551     12,483     12,669
Other   5,400     5,882       4,440     5,267       2,681     15,722     10,434
Total noninterest expense   70,748     69,207       72,598     79,624       44,031     212,553     116,452
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   38,353     42,642       47,061     1,834       17,692     128,056     60,690
Provision for income taxes   7,445     7,467       9,913     (218 )     3,406     24,825     11,310
NET INCOME $ 30,908   $ 35,175     $ 37,148   $ 2,052     $ 14,286   $ 103,231   $ 49,380
                           
EARNINGS PER SHARE                          
Basic $ 0.58   $ 0.66     $ 0.70   $ 0.04     $ 0.51   $ 1.94   $ 1.72
Diluted $ 0.58   $ 0.66     $ 0.70   $ 0.04     $ 0.50   $ 1.94   $ 1.71


Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
  September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30   September 30   September 30
  (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                           
Net income $         30,908     $         35,175     $         37,148     $         2,052     $         14,286     $         103,231     $         49,380  
                           
Earnings per share, basic $         0.58     $         0.66     $         0.70     $         0.04     $         0.51     $         1.94     $         1.72  
Earnings per share, diluted $         0.58     $         0.66     $         0.70     $         0.04     $         0.50     $         1.94     $         1.71  
Dividends per share $         0.13     $         0.13     $         0.13     $         0.13     $         0.10     $         0.39     $         0.30  
                           
Return on average assets(A)   1.14 %     1.31 %     1.38 %     0.07 %     0.84 %     1.28 %     0.94 %
Return on average equity(A)   8.34 %     9.67 %     10.62 %     0.60 %     7.90 %     9.52 %     8.74 %
Return on average tangible equity(A)(B)   14.47 %     17.05 %     19.32 %     1.16 %     11.78 %     16.86 %     12.75 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(A)(C)   4.37 %     4.49 %     4.80 %     4.71 %     3.85 %     4.55 %     3.55 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA(A)(B)(C)   3.87 %     3.97 %     4.38 %     4.38 %     3.85 %     4.07 %     3.55 %
Efficiency ratio(D)   63.50 %     60.83 %     58.96 %     65.14 %     69.18 %     61.02 %     63.62 %
                           
Capital Ratios                          
Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (Consolidated)                          
Equity to assets   13.70 %     13.53 %     13.64 %     12.69 %     9.75 %     13.70 %     9.75 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets(B)   8.37 %     8.19 %     8.15 %     7.24 %     6.47 %     8.37 %     6.47 %
Total capital ratio (to risk-weighted assets)   13.42 %     13.03 %     12.72 %     12.39 %     14.66 %     13.44 %     14.66 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)   11.14 %     10.67 %     10.39 %     10.04 %     11.39 %     11.14 %     11.39 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)   11.25 %     10.78 %     10.50 %     10.15 %     11.58 %     11.25 %     11.58 %
Tier 1 leverage (to average tangible assets)   9.82 %      9.51 %     9.01 %     8.55 %     9.00 %     9.82 %     9.00 %
                           
Stellar Bank                          
Total capital ratio (to risk-weighted assets)   13.13 %     12.80 %     12.42 %     12.02 %     14.12 %     13.16 %     14.12 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)   11.63 %     11.22 %     10.87 %     10.46 %     12.20 %     11.63 %     12.20 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)   11.63 %     11.22 %     10.87 %     10.46 %     12.20 %     11.63 %     12.20 %
Tier 1 leverage (to average tangible assets)   10.15 %     9.89 %     9.35 %      8.81 %     9.49 %     10.15 %     9.49 %
                           
Other Data                          
Weighted average shares:                          
Basic           53,313       53,297               53,021               52,715               28,286       53,211               28,679  
Diluted           53,380               53,375               53,138               52,973               28,530               53,300               28,901  
Period end shares outstanding           53,322               53,303               53,296               52,955               28,137               53,322               28,137  
Book value per share $         27.40     $         27.37     $         27.14     $         26.12     $         23.33     $         27.40     $         23.33  
Tangible book value per share(B) $         15.76     $         15.60     $         15.24     $         14.02     $         14.94     $         15.76     $         14.94  
Employees - full-time equivalents           1,008               1,004               1,055               1,025               562               1,008               562  


(A) Interim periods annualized.
(B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 10 of this Earnings Release.
(C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

             

Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
  Average Balance   Interest Earned/
Interest Paid 		  Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest Earned/
Interest Paid 		  Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest Earned/
Interest Paid 		  Average Yield/Rate
  (Dollars in thousands)
Assets                                  
Interest-Earning Assets:                                  
Loans $ 8,043,706     $ 138,948   6.85 %   $ 7,980,856     $ 133,931   6.73 %   $ 4,456,174     $ 58,025   5.17 %
Securities   1,471,916       9,930   2.68 %     1,502,949       10,162   2.71 %     1,709,470       9,249   2.15 %
Deposits in other financial institutions   181,931       2,391   5.21 %     209,722       2,865   5.48 %     160,340       608   1.50 %
Total interest-earning assets   9,697,553     $ 151,269   6.19 %     9,693,527     $ 146,958   6.08 %     6,325,984     $ 67,882   4.26 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (99,892 )             (96,414 )             (50,609 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   1,143,634               1,143,025               442,511          
Total assets $ 10,741,295             $ 10,740,138             $ 6,717,886          
                                   
Liabilities and
Shareholders' Equity 		                                 
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing demand
deposits		 $ 1,400,508     $ 10,415   2.95 %   $ 1,387,604     $  9,343   2.70 %   $ 978,531     $ 2,380   0.96 %
Money market and savings
deposits		   2,166,610       13,142   2.41 %     2,220,827       11,365   2.05 %     1,500,083       1,147   0.30 %
Certificates and other time
deposits		   1,400,367       13,282   3.76 %     1,225,834       9,622   3.15 %     877,231       1,664   0.75 %
Borrowed funds   411,212       5,801   5.60 %     479,896       6,535   5.46 %     68,752       499   2.88 %
Subordinated debt   109,608       1,908   6.91 %     109,499       1,812   6.64 %     109,177       1,502   5.46 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,488,305     $ 44,548   3.22 %     5,423,660     $ 38,677   2.86 %     3,533,774     $ 7,192   0.81 %
                                   
Noninterest-Bearing
Liabilities:		                                  
Noninterest-bearing demand
deposits		   3,695,592               3,779,594               2,424,884          
Other liabilities   86,389               78,411               41,792          
Total liabilities   9,270,286               9,281,665               6,000,450          
Shareholders' equity   1,471,009               1,458,473               717,436          
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity		 $  10,741,295             $ 10,740,138             $ 6,717,886          
                                   
Net interest rate spread         2.97 %           3.22 %           3.45 %
                                   
Net interest income and margin     $ 106,721   4.37 %       $ 108,281   4.48 %       $ 60,690   3.81 %
                                   
Net interest income and net
interest margin (tax equivalent)		     $ 106,919   4.37 %       $ 108,509   4.49 %       $ 61,418   3.85 %
                                   
Cost of funds         1.92 %           1.69 %           0.48 %
Cost of deposits         1.69 %           1.41 %           0.36 %


Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023       2022  
  Average Balance   Interest Earned/
Interest Paid 		  Average Yield/
Rate 		  Average Balance   Interest Earned/
Interest Paid 		  Average Yield/Rate
  (Dollars in thousands)
Assets                      
Interest-Earning Assets:                      
Loans $ 7,957,911     $ 398,608   6.70 %   $ 4,331,288     $ 164,230   5.07 %
Securities   1,525,808       31,007   2.72 %     1,774,149       24,970   1.88 %
Deposits in other financial institutions   251,475       9,027   4.80 %     498,456       1,825   0.49 %
Total interest-earning assets   9,735,194     $ 438,642   6.02 %     6,603,893     $ 191,025   3.87 %
Allowance for credit losses
on loans		   (96,570 )             (49,422 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   1,148,847               441,767          
Total assets $ 10,787,471             $ 6,996,238          
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,478,547     $ 28,141   2.54 %   $ 1,031,006     $ 3,856   0.50 %
Money market and savings deposits   2,291,588       34,161   1.99 %     1,549,969       2,877   0.25 %
Certificates and other time deposits   1,164,572       26,211   3.01 %     1,069,011       5,742   0.72 %
Borrowed funds   333,220       13,653   5.48 %     69,492       799   1.54 %
Subordinated debt   109,508       5,647   6.89 %     109,046       4,407   5.40 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,377,435     $ 107,813   2.68 %     3,828,524       17,681   0.62 %
                       
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   3,878,760               2,373,489          
Other liabilities   81,894               39,123          
Total liabilities   9,338,089               6,241,136          
Shareholders' equity   1,449,382               755,102          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,787,471             $ 6,996,238          
                       
Net interest rate spread         3.34 %           3.25 %
                       
Net interest income and margin     $ 330,829   4.54 %       $ 173,344   3.51 %
                       
Net interest income and net interest
margin (tax equivalent)		     $ 331,549   4.55 %       $ 175,578   3.55 %
                       
Cost of funds         1.56 %           0.38 %
Cost of deposits         1.34 %           0.28 %


Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
    2023       2022  
  September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30
  (Dollars in thousands)
Period-end Loan Portfolio:                  
Commercial and industrial $         1,474,600     $         1,512,476     $         1,477,340     $         1,455,795     $         732,636  
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)           5,968               8,027               11,081               13,226               17,827  
Real estate:                  
Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential)           4,076,606               4,038,487               4,014,609               3,931,480               2,407,039  
Commercial real estate construction and land development           1,078,265               1,136,124               1,034,538               1,037,678               513,248  
1-4 family residential (including home equity)           1,024,945               1,009,439               1,008,362               1,000,956               699,636  
Residential construction           289,553               311,208               292,143               268,150               183,563  
Consumer and other           54,591               52,957               47,971               47,466               37,963  
Total loans held for investment $         8,004,528     $         8,068,718     $         7,886,044     $         7,754,751     $         4,591,912  
                   
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing $         3,656,288     $         3,713,536     $         3,877,859     $         4,230,169     $         2,465,839  
Interest-bearing                  
Demand           1,397,492               1,437,509               1,394,244               1,591,828               956,920  
Money market and savings           2,128,950               2,174,073               2,401,840               2,575,923               1,471,690  
Certificates and other time           1,503,891               1,441,251               1,064,932               869,712               766,270  
Total interest-bearing deposits           5,030,333               5,052,833               4,861,016               5,037,463               3,194,880  
Total deposits $         8,686,621     $         8,766,369     $         8,738,875     $         9,267,632     $         5,660,719  
                   
Asset Quality:                  
Nonaccrual loans $         38,291     $         43,349     $         43,413     $         45,048     $         21,551  
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due           —               —               —               —               —  
Total nonperforming loans           38,291               43,349               43,413               45,048               21,551  
Other repossessed assets           —               —               124               —               —  
Total nonperforming assets $         38,291     $         43,349     $         43,537     $         45,048     $         21,551  
                   
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $         8,116     $         236     $         192     $         5,707     $         (245 )
                   
Nonaccrual loans:                  
Commercial and industrial $         14,991     $         22,968     $         23,329     $         25,402     $         6,916  
Real estate:                  
Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential)           13,563               8,221               9,026               9,970               10,392  
Commercial real estate construction and land development           170               388               27               —               241  
1-4 family residential (including home equity)           8,442               10,880               10,586               9,404               3,854  
Residential construction           635               665               195               —               —  
Consumer and other           490               227               250               272               148  
Total nonaccrual loans $         38,291     $         43,349     $         43,413     $         45,048     $         21,551  
                   
Asset Quality Ratios:                  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.36 %     0.40 %     0.41 %     0.41 %     0.32 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.48 %     0.54 %     0.55 %     0.58 %     0.47 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans   244.38 %     231.14 %     221.56 %     206.85 %     241.97 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans   1.17 %     1.24 %     1.22 %     1.20 %     1.14 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)   0.40 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.30 %     (0.02 %)

Stellar’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Stellar believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Stellar’s performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Stellar reviews pre-tax, pre-provision income, pre-tax pre-provision ROAA, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, tangible equity to tangible assets and net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Stellar has included in this earnings release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Stellar calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
  September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30   September 30   September 30
  (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Net income $ 30,908     $ 35,175     $ 37,148     $ 2,052     $ 14,286     $ 103,231     $ 49,380  
Add: Provision for credit losses   2,315       1,915       3,666       44,793       1,962       7,896       5,919  
Add: Provision for income taxes   7,445       7,467       9,913       (218 )     3,406       24,825       11,310  
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 40,668     $ 44,557     $ 50,727     $ 46,627     $ 19,654     $ 135,952     $ 66,609  
                           
Total average assets $ 10,741,295     $ 10,740,138     $ 10,882,533     $ 10,946,009     $ 6,717,886     $ 10,787,471     $ 6,996,238  
                           
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets(B)   1.50 %     1.66 %     1.89 %     1.69 %     1.16 %     1.68 %     1.27 %
                           
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 40,668     $ 44,557     $ 50,727     $ 46,627     $ 19,654     $ 135,952     $ 66,609  
Add: Acquisition and merger-related expenses   3,421       2,897       6,165       11,469       10,551       12,483       12,669  
Add: Amortization of intangibles   6,876       6,881       6,879       7,051       750       20,636       2,252  
Less: Purchase accounting accretion   12,400       12,572       10,104       8,160       40       35,076       210  
Less: (Loss) gain on sale of assets         (6 )     198       4,025       42       192       25  
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 38,565     $ 41,769     $ 53,469     $ 52,962     $ 30,873     $ 133,803     $ 81,295  
                           
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets(B)   1.42 %     1.56 %     1.99 %     1.92 %     1.82 %     1.66 %     1.55 %
                           
Total noninterest expense $ 70,748     $ 69,207     $ 72,598     $ 79,624     $ 44,031     $ 212,553     $ 116,452  
Less: Acquisition and merger-related expenses   3,421       2,897       6,165       11,469       10,551       12,483       12,669  
Less: Amortization of intangibles   6,876       6,881       6,879       7,051       750       20,636       2,252  
Net interest income   106,721       108,281       115,827       115,614       60,690       330,829       173,344  
Less: Purchase accounting accretion   12,400       12,572       10,104       8,160       40       35,076       210  
Total noninterest income   4,695       5,483       7,498       10,637       2,995       17,676       9,717  
Less: (Loss) gain on sale of assets         (6 )     198       4,025       42       192       25  
Adjusted efficiency ratio(A)   61.05 %     58.73 %     52.69 %     53.57 %     51.46 %     57.28 %     55.53 %
                           
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,460,846     $ 1,458,680     $ 1,446,216     $ 1,383,176     $ 656,302     $ 1,460,846     $ 656,302  
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net   620,262       627,065       633,925       640,785       236,048       620,262       236,048  
Tangible shareholders’ equity $ 840,584     $ 831,615     $ 812,291     $ 742,391     $ 420,254     $ 840,584     $ 420,254  
                           
Shares outstanding at end of period   53,322       53,303       53,296       52,955       28,137       53,322       28,137  
                           
Tangible book value per share $ 15.76     $ 15.60     $ 15.24     $ 14.02     $ 14.94     $ 15.76     $ 14.94  
                           
Average shareholders' equity $ 1,471,009     $ 1,458,473     $ 1,418,082     $ 1,347,938     $ 717,436     $ 1,449,382     $ 755,102  
Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net   623,864       630,854       638,110       658,107       236,399       630,890       237,153  
Average tangible shareholders’ equity $ 847,145     $ 827,619     $ 779,972     $ 689,831     $ 481,037     $ 818,492     $ 517,949  
                           
Return on average tangible equity(B)   14.47 %     17.05 %     19.32 %     1.18 %     11.78 %     16.86 %     12.75 %
                           
Total assets $ 10,665,460     $ 10,778,351     $ 10,604,718     $ 10,900,437     $ 6,730,342     $ 10,665,460     $ 6,730,342  
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net   620,262       627,065       633,925       640,785       236,048       620,262       236,048  
Tangible assets $  10,045,198     $ 10,151,286     $ 9,970,793     $ 10,259,652     $ 6,494,294     $ 10,045,198     $ 6,494,294  
                           
Tangible equity to tangible assets   8.37 %     8.19 %     8.15 %     7.24 %     6.47 %     8.37 %     6.47 %
                           
Net interest income (tax equivalent) $ 106,919     $ 108,509     $ 116,119     $ 116,574     $ 61,418     $ 331,549     $ 175,578  
Less: Purchase accounting accretion   12,400       12,572       10,104       8,160       40       35,076       210  
Adjusted net interest income (tax equivalent) $ 94,519     $ 95,937     $ 106,015     $ 108,414     $ 61,378     $ 296,473     $ 175,368  
                           
Average earning assets $ 9,697,553     $ 9,693,527     $ 9,815,803     $ 9,815,701     $ 6,325,984     $ 9,735,194     $ 6,603,893  
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA   3.87 %     3.97 %     4.38 %     4.38 %     3.85 %     4.07 %     3.55 %


(A) Represents total noninterest expense, excluding acquisition and merger-related expenses, core deposit intangibles amortization and write-downs on assets moved to held for sale, divided by the sum of net interest income, excluding purchase accounting adjustments plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on the sale of assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.
(B) Interim periods annualized.

Primary Logo

You just read:

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more