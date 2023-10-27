Submit Release
News Search

There were 623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,242 in the last 365 days.

First National Bank Alaska declares special dividend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Board of Directors Meeting held October 26, 2023, a special cash dividend of $3.20 per share was declared, payable on December 8, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023.

Cheri Gillian
Secretary to the Board of Directors
907-777-3409

FNBAlaska.com


You just read:

First National Bank Alaska declares special dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more