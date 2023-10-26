Submit Release
Navigating Disinformation in the Gaza War

The war in Gaza, even in comparison to previous rounds in 2014 and 2021, is riddled with rampant disinformation, conspiracy theories and violent images.

The sheer amount of unchecked information circulating online fuels incitement, reduces incentives to de-escalation for both parties, and has consequences on civilian lives.

Partly due to changes to social media platforms' policies and moderation, narratives are polarised and audiences divided.

Crisis Group experts will discuss how social media and disinformation are affecting the war in Gaza, violence on the ground, loss of civilian lives, and their implications on the policy discourse and de-escalation efforts.

