Colombia elections will test Petro government on achieving peace with armed groups | Opinion

On Oct. 29, Colombia’s first elected left-wing president, Gustavo Petro, is facing local elections that will bluntly reveal the public mood. The vote for offices like mayors and governors will take the pulse on the country’s armed conflicts — and the government’s promise to end them, seeking “total peace” through negotiations.

Bogotá has made real progress sitting down with armed groups. But the election might show that those achievements have yet to be felt on the ground. As one Atlantic coast neighborhood leader told me, “Peace is more of a dream for now — especially during election season.”

It’s not only the voting results but also the level of armed group interference in the campaign that we should watch for. Voting day is usually calm, because influencing or threatening candidates and voters happens beforehand. Electoral violence risk maps show that roughly 10% of all municipalities are at extreme risk — the highest since 2010. Six candidates have been assassinated, with another 22 attempted attacks.

