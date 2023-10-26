Submit Release
AB570 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Campaigns and Elections - 2023-10-26

WISCONSIN, October 26 - An Act to renumber 6.875 (4) (b) and 6.875 (6) (e); to renumber and amend 6.87 (6d), 6.87 (9) and 7.51 (1); to amend 6.87 (2) (intro.), 6.875 (4) (a), 6.875 (6) (a), 7.03 (1) (d), 7.30 (3) (a), 7.315 (1) (a), 7.53 (2) (cm) and 12.60 (1) (a); and to create 6.87 (6d) (a) to (L), 6.87 (9) (b), 6.875 (4) (b) 2., 6.875 (6) (e) 2., 6.875 (8), 7.30 (7), 7.51 (1) (b), 12.13 (2) (b) 9., 12.13 (2) (b) 10., 12.13 (2) (b) 11., 12.13 (3) (zp) and 12.13 (3m) of the statutes; Relating to: certain kinds of election fraud, defects on absentee ballot certificates, returning absentee ballots to the office of the municipal clerk, appointment of election officials, allowing an employee of a residential care facility or qualified retirement home to serve as a personal care voting assistant during a public health emergency or an incident of infectious disease, and providing a penalty. (FE)

Status: A - Campaigns and Elections

Important Actions (newest first)

