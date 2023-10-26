Submit Release
Petrus Resources Announces Monthly Activity Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. (“Petrus” or the “Company”) (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce the most recent version of the Company’s monthly activity update can be found on the Company's website at https://www.petrusresources.com/monthlyupdates.

ABOUT PETRUS
Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Ken Gray
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: 403-930-0889
E: kgray@petrusresources.com


