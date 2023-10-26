Indianapolis Personal Injury Law Firm Launches 'Circle City Conversations' Podcast Series

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hurst Limontes LLC, an Indiana-based personal injury law firm, has announced the launch of a new podcast series entitled "Circle City Conversations." Hosted by Managing Partner Alex Limontes, the podcast will cover a broad range of topics that impact Indianapolis and its people, primarily from a legal perspective.



"We're excited about the launch of this new project," said Limontes. "We'll be highlighting various issues that are important to residents and businesses, here in Indy, regionally, and statewide."

Guests will include experienced attorneys, business owners, public figures, athletes and other individuals that are making an impact within the Hoosier community. Episodes will be approximately one-hour in length and are available on Apple, Spotify, and other online distribution platforms.

The inaugural episode of Circle City Conversations debuted on October 10, 2023 and included Marc Lopez, an Indiana trial lawyer and seasoned personal injury attorney. A self-described fighter of injustice, Marc discussed, among other things, his passion for law and his experience with personal injury cases.

For more information, visit https://hurstlimontes.com/podcasts/ .

About Hurst Limontes LLC

Located in downtown Indianapolis and founded in 1981, Hurst Limontes focuses its practice solely on representing personal injury claimants who have been injured in an accident. With more than 116 years of combined experience between the attorneys, the firm handles complex personal injury cases including those involving automobile accidents, construction site accidents, slip and falls, and other causes. Hurst Limontes has been the recipient of numerous awards and accolades over the years, including ratings by U.S. News and Best Lawyers for their work in Personal Injury Litigation.