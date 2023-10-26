Submit Release
California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB), whose subsidiary is California Bank of Commerce, announced today its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The Company reported net income of $5.4 million for both the third and second quarters of 2023, compared to $5.5 million for the third quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income was $16.3 million, representing an increase of $2.9 million, or 21%, compared to $13.4 million for the same period in 2022.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.64 for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $0.65 for the second quarter of 2023 and $0.66 for the third quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, diluted earnings per share were $1.93, compared to $1.60 for the same period in 2022.

“Our third quarter results reflect the strength of the franchise we have built, as we continued to deliver strong financial performance with our return on average assets remaining above 1% despite the challenging operating environment,” said Steven Shelton, Chief Executive Officer of California BanCorp. “We saw continued stability in our deposit base, net interest margin, and asset quality, along with disciplined expense control, which enabled us to generate earnings that were consistent with the prior quarter. As expected, given our conservative approach in the current environment, our balance sheet remained relatively flat with the prior quarter, although we continued to have success in adding new full banking relationships including operating deposit accounts and high quality commercial lending opportunities.

“Given the continued economic uncertainty, we will continue to maintain our conservative approach to new loan production. However, we believe the competitive environment remains favorable for us to continue adding new commercial deposit relationships and taking market share as we are seeing increasing opportunities to attract clients who are looking for a commercial bank with a strong balance sheet, robust treasury management solutions, and a superior level of service. Over the near-term, we expect to continue to generate a strong level of profitability while maintaining a high level of capital, liquidity, and reserves, and adding new full banking relationships that will contribute to our long-term profitable growth and further increasing the value of our franchise,” said Mr. Shelton.

Financial Highlights:

Profitability - three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2023

  • Net income of $5.4 million and $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $5.4 million and $0.65 per diluted share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $19.8 million increased $91,000, or 0%, compared to $19.8 million for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest income of $18.6 million decreased $68,000, or 0%, compared to $18.6 million for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Provision for credit losses of $314,000 decreased $130,000, or 29%, from $444,000 for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Non-interest income of $1.3 million increased $159,000, or 14%, compared to $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $12.5 million increased $222,000, or 2%, compared to $12.3 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Profitability - nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to September 30, 2022

  • Net income of $16.3 million and $1.93 per diluted share, compared to $13.4 million and $1.60 per diluted share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $59.5 million increased $5.0 million, or 9%, compared to $54.5 million in the prior year.
  • Net interest income of $56.0 million increased $6.9 million, or 14%, compared to $49.1 million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Provision for credit losses of $1.1 million decreased $1.6 million, or 58%, from $2.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
  • Non-interest income of $3.5 million decreased $1.9 million, or 35%, from $5.4 million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $37.3 million decreased $1.2 million, or 3%, compared to $36.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Position – September 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2023

  • Total assets decreased by $21.7 million, or 1%, to $1.98 billion; average total assets increased by $9.3 million to $1.99 billion.
  • Total gross loans decreased by $10.5 million, or 1%, to $1.57 billion; average total gross loans decreased by $25.8 million to $1.55 billion.  
  • Total deposits decreased by $31.2 million, or 2%, to $1.71 billion; average total deposits increased by $35.4 million to $1.72 billion.
  • Excluding junior subordinated debt securities, the Company had no other borrowings outstanding at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023.
  • Capital ratios remain healthy with a tier I leverage ratio of 9.27%, tier I capital ratio of 9.34% and total risk-based capital ratio of 13.00%.
  • Tangible book value per share of $21.76 increased by $0.67, or 3%.


Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net interest income for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 was $18.6 million, compared to $18.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $56.0 million, an increase of $6.9 million, or 14% over $49.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income as the result of a more favorable mix of earning assets combined with higher yields on those assets.

The Company’s net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 3.86%, compared to 3.93% for the second quarter of 2023 and 3.94% for the same period in 2022. The decrease in margin compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to an unfavorable shift in the mix of average interest earning assets combined with an increase in the cost of deposits. The decrease in margin from the same period last year was primarily the result of an increase in the cost of deposits, partially offset by a more favorable mix of earning assets with higher yields.

The Company’s net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was 3.94% compared to 3.60% for the same period in 2022. The increase in margin compared to prior year was primarily due to loan growth and increased yields on earnings assets, partially offset by an increase in the cost of deposits and other borrowings.

Non-Interest Income:

The Company’s non-interest income for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022 was $1.3 million, $1.1 million and $1.5 million, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, non-interest income of $3.5 million compared to $5.4 million for the same period of 2022. The decrease in non-interest income from prior year was the result of a decrease in service charges and loan related fees and a gain recognized in the second quarter of 2022 on the sale of a portion of our solar loan portfolio.

Net interest income and non-interest income comprised total revenue of $19.9 million, $19.8 million, and $19.8 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively. Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was $59.5 million and $54.5 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense:

The Company’s non-interest expense for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022 was $11.9 million, $11.6 million, and $11.2 million, respectively. The increase in non-interest expense from the second quarter of 2023 and third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, partially offset by a reduction in capitalized loan origination costs. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2023, the second quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2022 was $12.5 million, $12.3 million, and $12.3 million, respectively.

Non-interest expense of $35.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 increased by $2.3 million, or 7%, compared to $33.0 million for the same period of 2022. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense was $37.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $36.1 million for the same period in 2022 which reflects investment in infrastructure to support the growth of the Company.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, the ratio of non-interest expense to revenues, was 59.64%, 58.66%, and 56.52% for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 59.31% and 60.44%, respectively.

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $1.98 billion as of September 30, 2023, represented a decrease of $21.7 million, or 1%, compared to $2.01 billion at June 30, 2023 and a decrease of $64.6 million, or 3%, compared to $2.05 billion at September 30, 2022. The decrease in total assets from the prior quarter was primarily the result of conservative new loan production combined with a modest reduction in deposit balances at the end of the quarter. Compared to the same period in the prior year, total assets decreased primarily due to conservative new loan production during 2023 and decreased liquidity as a result of a reduction in other borrowings.

Total gross loans decreased by $10.5 million, or 1%, to $1.57 billion at September 30, 2023, from $1.58 billion at June 30, 2023 and decreased by $14.8 million, or 1%, compared to $1.59 billion at September 30, 2022. During the third quarter of 2023, the reduction in gross loans was primarily the result of construction and land loans decreasing by $20.6 million, or 34%, due to the completion of a large construction project, partially offset by an increase in commercial loans of $11.6 million. Compared to the same period in the prior year, real estate other loans increased by $33.7 million, or 4%, primarily due to organic growth, and commercial, construction and land, and other loans decreased by $9.2 million, $31.5 million, and $7.8 million, respectively.

Total deposits decreased by $31.2 million, or 2%, to $1.71 billion at September 30, 2023 from $1.74 billion at June 30, 2023, and decreased by $2.0 million, or 0%, from $1.71 billion at September 30, 2022. The decrease in total deposits from the end of the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a decrease in demand deposits of $56.2 million, or 7%, and a decrease in time deposits of $13.5 million, or 4%, offset by an increase in money market and savings deposits of $38.5 million, or 6%. Noninterest-bearing deposits, primarily commercial business operating accounts, represented 40.2% of total deposits at September 30, 2023, compared to 42.7% at June 30, 2023 and 44.4% at September 30, 2022.

At September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, the Company had no outstanding borrowings, excluding junior subordinated debt securities, compared to $100.0 million at September 30, 2022.

Asset Quality:

The provision for credit losses on loans decreased to $121,000 for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $340,000 for the second quarter of 2023, and $800,000 for the third quarter of 2022. The Company had loan charge-offs of $156,000 and recoveries of $234,000 during the third quarter of 2023, no loan charge-offs or recoveries during the second quarter of 2023, and loan charge-offs of $202,000 and no recoveries during the third quarter of 2022.  

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets were 0.06% at September 30, 2023, 0.01% at June 30, 2023 and 0.02% at September 30, 2022, with non-performing loans of $1.2 million, $181,000 and $343,000, respectively, on those dates. The increase in non-performing loans during the third quarter of 2023 was due to a loan in our commercial portfolio for which the borrower has entered into a liquidation process; however, this loan has a state guarantee and no additional loss is expected for the Company as of September 30, 2023.  

The allowance for credit losses on loans increased by $199,000 to $15.9 million, or 1.01% of total loans, at September 30, 2023, compared to $15.7 million, or 0.99% of total loans, at June 30, 2023 and $16.6 million, or 1.04% of total loans, at September 30, 2022. On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the new current expected credit losses (CECL) standard. The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 0.95% upon adoption on January 1, 2023 compared to 1.07% at December 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments increased by $170,000 to $2.0 million, or 0.32% of total unfunded loan commitments, at September 30, 2023, compared to $1.9 million, or 0.31% of total unfunded loan commitments, at June 30, 2023 and $430,000, or 0.07% of total unfunded loan commitments at September 30, 2022. The Company’s allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was 0.28% upon the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023 compared to 0.07% at December 31, 2022.

Capital Adequacy:

At September 30, 2023, shareholders’ equity totaled $190.1 million compared to $184.2 million at June 30, 2023 and $164.1 million one year ago. As a result, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio, tier I capital ratio and tier I leverage ratio of 13.00%, 9.34%, and 9.27%, respectively, were all above the regulatory standards for “well-capitalized” institutions of 10.00%, 8.00% and 5.00% respectively.

“With our strong financial performance and prudent balance sheet management, we continued to increase our capital ratios and tangible book value per share,” said Thomas A. Sa, President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of California BanCorp. “We also continue to have exceptional asset quality with a very low level of non-performing assets and net recoveries in the quarter. With the strong balance sheet we have built, we believe we are well positioned to support the continued growth of our franchise and create additional long-term value for shareholders.”

About California BanCorp:

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp, please visit our website at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

Contacts:

Steven E. Shelton, (510) 457-3751
Chief Executive Officer
seshelton@bankcbc.com

Thomas A. Sa, (510) 457-3775
President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
tsa@bankcbc.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Information:

Statements in this news release regarding expectations and beliefs about future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in the Company’s business and markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that the Company makes about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company’s actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause the Company to make changes to future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of incurring loan losses, which is an inherent risk of the banking business; the risk that the Company will not be able to continue its internal growth rate; the risk that the United States economy will experience slowed growth or recession or will be adversely affected by domestic or international economic conditions and risks associated with the Federal Reserve Board taking actions with respect to interest rates, any of which could adversely affect, among other things, the values of real estate collateral supporting many of the Company’s loans, interest income and interest rate margins and, therefore, the Company’s future operating results; risks associated with changes in income tax laws and regulations; and risks associated with seeking new client relationships and maintaining existing client relationships. Readers of this news release are encouraged to review the additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business is subject that are contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which we expect to file with the SEC during the fourth quarter of 2023, and readers of this release are urged to review the additional information that will be contained in that report.

Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today's date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

                             
CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - PROFITABILITY
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                             
                             
          Change         Change
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS: Q3 2023   Q2 2023   $   %     Q3 2022   $   %
                             
Interest income $ 28,094     $ 27,172     $ 922     3 %     $ 21,168     $ 6,926     33 %
Interest expense   9,516       8,526       990     12 %       2,805       6,711     239 %
Net interest income   18,578       18,646       (68 )   -0 %       18,363       215     1 %
                             
Provision for credit losses   314       444       (130 )   -29 %       800       (486 )   -61 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   18,264       18,202       62     0 %       17,563       701     4 %
                             
Non-interest income   1,294       1,135       159     14 %       1,484       (190 )   -13 %
Non-interest expense   11,851       11,603       248     2 %       11,217       634     6 %
Income before income taxes   7,707       7,734       (27 )   -0 %       7,830       (123 )   -2 %
                             
Income tax expense   2,306       2,294       12     1 %       2,308       (2 )   -0 %
Net income $ 5,401     $ 5,440     $ (39 )   -1 %     $ 5,522     $ (121 )   -2 %
                             
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.64     $ 0.65     $ (0.01 )   -2 %     $ 0.66     $ (0.02 )   -3 %
                             
Net interest margin   3.86 %     3.93 %   -7 Basis Points       3.94 %   -8 Basis Points
                             
Efficiency ratio   59.64 %     58.66 %   +98 Basis Points       56.52 %   +312 Basis Points
                             
                             
                             
                             
      Change              
YEAR-TO-DATE HIGHLIGHTS: Q3 2023   Q3 2022   $   %              
                             
Interest income $ 80,804     $ 54,798     $ 26,006     47 %              
Interest expense   24,824       5,686       19,138     337 %              
Net interest income   55,980       49,112       6,868     14 %              
                             
Provision for credit losses   1,116       2,675       (1,559 )   -58 %              
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   54,864       46,437       8,427     18 %              
                             
Non-interest income   3,536       5,412       (1,876 )   -35 %              
Non-interest expense   35,297       32,952       2,345     7 %              
Income before income taxes   23,103       18,897       4,206     22 %              
                             
Income tax expense   6,812       5,458       1,354     25 %              
Net income $ 16,291     $ 13,439     $ 2,852     21 %              
                             
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.93     $ 1.60     $ 0.33     21 %              
                             
Net interest margin   3.94 %     3.60 %   +34 Basis Points              
                             
Efficiency ratio   59.31 %     60.44 %   -113 Basis Points              
                             


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - FINANCIAL POSITION
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                             
                             
          Change         Change
PERIOD-END HIGHLIGHTS: Q3 2023   Q2 2023   $   %     Q3 2022   $   %
                             
Total assets $ 1,983,917     $ 2,005,646     $ (21,729 )   -1 %     $ 2,048,501     $ (64,584 )   -3 %
Gross loans   1,573,115       1,583,631       (10,516 )   -1 %       1,587,901       (14,786 )   -1 %
Deposits   1,707,081       1,738,296       (31,215 )   -2 %       1,709,078       (1,997 )   -0 %
Tangible equity   182,673       176,783       5,890     3 %       156,575       26,098     17 %
                             
Tangible book value per share $ 21.76     $ 21.09     $ 0.67     3 %     $ 18.80     $ 2.96     16 %
                             
Tangible equity / tangible assets   9.24 %     8.85 %   +39 Basis Points       7.67 %   +157 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits   92.15 %     91.10 %   +105 Basis Points       92.91 %   -76 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits   40.23 %     42.69 %   -246 Basis Points       44.39 %   -416 Basis Points
                             
                             
                             
                             
          Change         Change
QUARTERLY AVERAGE HIGHLIGHTS: Q3 2023   Q2 2023   $   %     Q3 2022   $   %
                             
Total assets $ 1,993,147     $ 1,983,877     $ 9,270     0 %     $ 1,930,227     $ 62,920     3 %
Total earning assets   1,910,755       1,900,918       9,837     1 %       1,849,242       61,513     3 %
Gross loans   1,551,708       1,577,529       (25,821 )   -2 %       1,523,442       28,266     2 %
Deposits   1,719,416       1,684,008       35,408     2 %       1,592,096       127,320     8 %
Tangible equity   181,384       175,752       5,632     3 %       155,448       25,936     17 %
                             
Tangible equity / tangible assets   9.13 %     8.89 %   +24 Basis Points       8.08 %   +105 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits   90.25 %     93.68 %   -343 Basis Points       95.69 %   -544 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits   41.59 %     42.65 %   -106 Basis Points       46.41 %   -482 Basis Points
                             
                             
                             
                             
          Change              
YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE HIGHLIGHTS: Q3 2023   Q3 2022   $   %              
                             
Total assets $ 1,983,839     $ 1,907,661     $ 76,178     4 %              
Total earning assets   1,901,933       1,826,172       75,761     4 %              
Gross loans   1,570,411       1,453,741       116,670     8 %              
Deposits   1,701,189       1,603,620       97,569     6 %              
Tangible equity   175,584       150,587       24,997     17 %              
                             
Tangible equity / tangible assets   8.88 %     7.92 %   +96 Basis Points              
Gross loans / total deposits   92.31 %     90.65 %   +166 Basis Points              
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits   42.36 %     46.04 %   -368 Basis Points              
                             


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - ASSET QUALITY
(Dollars in Thousands)
                   
                   
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (LOANS): 09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23   12/31/22   09/30/22
                   
                   
Balance, beginning of period $ 15,722     $ 15,382     $ 17,005     $ 16,555     $ 15,957  
CECL adjustment   -       -       (1,840 )     -       -  
Provision for credit losses, quarterly   121       340       464       1,100       800  
Charge-offs, quarterly   (156 )     -       (247 )     (650 )     (202 )
Recoveries, quarterly   234       -       -       -       -  
Balance, end of period $ 15,921     $ 15,722     $ 15,382     $ 17,005     $ 16,555  
                   
                   
                   
                   
NONPERFORMING ASSETS: 09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23   12/31/22   09/30/22
                   
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis $ 1,236     $ 181     $ 222     $ 1,250     $ 182  
Loans with principal or interest contractually past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest   -       -       -       -       161  
Nonperforming loans $ 1,236     $ 181     $ 222     $ 1,250     $ 343  
Other real estate owned   -       -       -       -       -  
Nonperforming assets $ 1,236     $ 181     $ 222     $ 1,250     $ 343  
                   
                   
Nonperforming loans by asset type:                  
Commercial $ 1,183     $ -     $ -     $ 1,028     $ 161  
Real estate other   -       -       -       -       -  
Real estate construction and land   -       -       -       -       -  
SBA   53       181       222       222       182  
Other   -       -       -       -       -  
Nonperforming loans $ 1,236     $ 181     $ 222     $ 1,250     $ 343  
                   
                   
                   
                   
ASSET QUALITY: 09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23   12/31/22   09/30/22
                   
Allowance for credit losses (loans) / gross loans   1.01 %     0.99 %     0.95 %     1.07 %     1.04 %
Allowance for credit losses (loans) / nonperforming loans   1288.11 %     8686.19 %     6928.83 %     1360.40 %     4826.53 %
Nonperforming assets / total assets   0.06 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.06 %     0.02 %
Nonperforming loans / gross loans   0.08 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.08 %     0.02 %
Net quarterly charge-offs / gross loans   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.02 %     0.04 %     0.01 %
                   


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                   
                   
    Three months ended
 		   Nine months ended
  09/30/23   06/30/23   09/30/22   09/30/23   09/30/22
                   
INTEREST INCOME                  
Loans $ 23,804     $ 23,476     $ 19,084     $ 69,752     $ 50,268  
Federal funds sold   2,814       2,238       867       6,811       1,283  
Investment securities   1,476       1,458       1,217       4,241       3,247  
Total interest income   28,094       27,172       21,168       80,804       54,798  
                   
INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Deposits   8,961       7,493       1,672       22,476       3,274  
Other   555       1,033       1,133       2,348       2,412  
Total interest expense   9,516       8,526       2,805       24,824       5,686  
                   
Net interest income   18,578       18,646       18,363       55,980       49,112  
Provision for credit losses   314       444       800       1,116       2,675  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   18,264       18,202       17,563       54,864       46,437  
                   
NON-INTEREST INCOME                  
Service charges and other fees   1,003       867       1,237       2,733       3,260  
Gain on sale of loans   -       -       -       -       1,393  
Other non-interest income   291       268       247       803       759  
Total non-interest income   1,294       1,135       1,484       3,536       5,412  
                   
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Salaries and benefits   8,238       7,831       7,415       23,945       21,654  
Premises and equipment   1,155       1,168       1,275       3,503       3,844  
Other   2,458       2,604       2,527       7,849       7,454  
Total non-interest expense   11,851       11,603       11,217       35,297       32,952  
                   
Income before income taxes   7,707       7,734       7,830       23,103       18,897  
Income taxes   2,306       2,294       2,308       6,812       5,458  
                   
NET INCOME $ 5,401     $ 5,440     $ 5,522     $ 16,291     $ 13,439  
                   
EARNINGS PER SHARE                  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.64     $ 0.65     $ 0.66     $ 1.95     $ 1.62  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.64     $ 0.65     $ 0.66     $ 1.93     $ 1.60  
Average common shares outstanding   8,390,138       8,369,907       8,322,529       8,366,584       8,298,269  
Average common and equivalent shares outstanding   8,455,917       8,414,213       8,405,669       8,438,444       8,394,439  
                   
PERFORMANCE MEASURES                  
Return on average assets   1.08 %     1.10 %     1.13 %     1.10 %     0.94 %
Return on average equity   11.35 %     11.91 %     13.45 %     11.90 %     11.37 %
Return on average tangible equity   11.81 %     12.41 %     14.09 %     12.40 %     11.93 %
Efficiency ratio   59.64 %     58.66 %     56.52 %     59.31 %     60.44 %
                   


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                   
                   
  09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23   12/31/22   09/30/22
                   
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 17,128     $ 19,763     $ 15,121     $ 16,686     $ 24,709  
Federal funds sold   181,854       187,904       198,804       215,696       216,345  
Investment securities   149,244       151,129       153,769       155,878       157,531  
Loans:                  
Commercial   633,902       622,270       656,519       634,535       643,131  
Real estate other   858,611       856,344       853,431       848,241       824,867  
Real estate construction and land   40,003       60,595       63,928       63,730       71,523  
SBA   4,415       4,936       5,610       7,220       8,565  
Other   36,184       39,486       37,775       39,695       39,815  
Loans, gross   1,573,115       1,583,631       1,617,263       1,593,421       1,587,901  
Unamortized net deferred loan costs (fees)   1,312       1,637       1,765       2,040       1,902  
Allowance for credit losses   (15,921 )     (15,722 )     (15,382 )     (17,005 )     (16,555 )
Loans, net   1,558,506       1,569,546       1,603,646       1,578,456       1,573,248  
Premises and equipment, net   2,432       2,625       2,848       3,072       3,382  
Bank owned life insurance   25,697       25,519       25,334       25,127       24,955  
Goodwill and core deposit intangible   7,442       7,452       7,462       7,472       7,483  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   41,614       41,708       43,790       39,828       40,848  
Total assets $ 1,983,917     $ 2,005,646     $ 2,050,774     $ 2,042,215     $ 2,048,501  
                   
LIABILITIES                  
Deposits:                  
Demand noninterest-bearing $ 686,723     $ 742,160     $ 740,650     $ 811,671     $ 758,716  
Demand interest-bearing   28,533       29,324       30,798       37,815       35,183  
Money market and savings   672,119       633,620       616,864       671,016       597,244  
Time   319,706       333,192       329,298       271,238       317,935  
Total deposits   1,707,081       1,738,296       1,717,610       1,791,740       1,709,078  
                   
Junior subordinated debt securities   54,256       54,221       54,186       54,152       54,117  
Other borrowings   -       -       75,000       -       100,000  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   32,465       28,894       25,417       24,069       21,248  
Total liabilities   1,793,802       1,821,411       1,872,213       1,869,961       1,884,443  
                   
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Common stock   112,656       112,167       111,609       111,257       110,786  
Retained earnings   78,824       73,423       68,082       62,297       54,628  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (1,365 )     (1,355 )     (1,130 )     (1,300 )     (1,356 )
Total shareholders' equity   190,115       184,235       178,561       172,254       164,058  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,983,917     $ 2,005,646     $ 2,050,774     $ 2,042,215     $ 2,048,501  
                           
CAPITAL ADEQUACY                  
Tier I leverage ratio   9.27 %     9.01 %     8.76 %     7.98 %     8.21 %
Tier I risk-based capital ratio   9.34 %     9.07 %     8.54 %     8.23 %     7.98 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   13.00 %     12.73 %     12.08 %     11.77 %     11.57 %
Total equity/ total assets   9.58 %     9.19 %     8.71 %     8.43 %     8.01 %
Book value per share $ 22.64     $ 21.98     $ 21.37     $ 20.67     $ 19.70  
                   
Common shares outstanding   8,395,483       8,383,772       8,355,378       8,332,479       8,327,781  
                   


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                       
                       
  Three months ended September 30,
   Three months ended June 30,
   2023
 		   2023
                       
      Yields   Interest       Yields   Interest
  Average   or   Income/   Average   or   Income/
  Balance   Rates   Expense   Balance   Rates   Expense
ASSETS                      
Interest earning assets:                      
Loans (1) $ 1,551,708     6.09 %   $ 23,804     $ 1,577,529     5.97 %   $ 23,476  
Federal funds sold   208,725     5.35 %     2,814       170,608     5.26 %     2,238  
Investment securities   150,322     3.90 %     1,476       152,781     3.83 %     1,458  
Total interest earning assets   1,910,755     5.83 %     28,094       1,900,918     5.73 %     27,172  
                       
Noninterest-earning assets:                      
Cash and due from banks   20,351               19,207          
All other assets (2)   62,041               63,752          
TOTAL $ 1,993,147             $ 1,983,877          
                       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Deposits:                      
Demand $ 28,766     0.33 %     24     $ 30,346     0.16 %     12  
Money market and savings   642,909     2.95 %     4,775       609,200     2.50 %     3,793  
Time   332,662     4.96 %     4,162       326,291     4.53 %     3,688  
Other   54,235     4.06 %     555       90,188     4.59 %     1,033  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,058,572     3.57 %     9,516       1,056,025     3.24 %     8,526  
                       
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                      
Demand deposits   715,079               718,171          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   30,665               26,441          
Shareholders' equity   188,831               183,240          
TOTAL $ 1,993,147             $ 1,983,877          
                       
Net interest income and margin (3)     3.86 %   $ 18,578         3.93 %   $ 18,646  


(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan costs of $82,000 and $175,000, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of $15.8 million and $15.4 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
   


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                       
                       
       Three months ended September 30,
   2023
 		   2022
                       
      Yields   Interest       Yields   Interest
  Average   or   Income/   Average   or   Income/
  Balance   Rates   Expense   Balance   Rates   Expense
ASSETS                      
Interest earning assets:                      
Loans (1) $ 1,551,708     6.09 %   $ 23,804     $ 1,523,442     4.97 %   $ 19,084  
Federal funds sold   208,725     5.35 %     2,814       162,314     2.12 %     867  
Investment securities   150,322     3.90 %     1,476       163,486     2.95 %     1,217  
Total interest earning assets   1,910,755     5.83 %     28,094       1,849,242     4.54 %     21,168  
                       
Noninterest-earning assets:                      
Cash and due from banks   20,351               20,153          
All other assets (2)   62,041               60,832          
TOTAL $ 1,993,147             $ 1,930,227          
                       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Deposits:                      
Demand $ 28,766     0.33 %     24     $ 40,044     0.08 %   $ 8  
Money market and savings   642,909     2.95 %     4,775       600,100     0.62 %     938  
Time   332,662     4.96 %     4,162       213,001     1.35 %     726  
Other   54,235     4.06 %     555       154,101     2.92 %     1,133  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,058,572     3.57 %     9,516       1,007,246     1.10 %     2,805  
                       
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                      
Demand deposits   715,079               738,951          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   30,665               21,094          
Shareholders' equity   188,831               162,936          
TOTAL $ 1,993,147             $ 1,930,227          
                       
Net interest income and margin (3)     3.86 %   $ 18,578         3.94 %   $ 18,363  


(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan (costs) fees of $(82,000) and $100,000, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of $15.8 million and $16.0 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
   


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                       
                       
       Nine months ended September 30,
   2023
 		   2022
                       
      Yields   Interest       Yields   Interest
  Average   or   Income/   Average   or   Income/
  Balance   Rates   Expense   Balance   Rates   Expense
ASSETS                      
Interest earning assets:                      
Loans (1) $ 1,570,411     5.94 %   $ 69,752     $ 1,453,741     4.62 %   $ 50,268  
Federal funds sold   178,948     5.09 %     6,811       217,008     0.79 %     1,283  
Investment securities   152,574     3.72 %     4,241       155,423     2.79 %     3,247  
Total interest earning assets   1,901,933     5.68 %     80,804       1,826,172     4.01 %     54,798  
                       
Noninterest-earning assets:                      
Cash and due from banks   19,227               19,550          
All other assets (2)   62,679               61,939          
TOTAL $ 1,983,839             $ 1,907,661          
                       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Deposits:                      
Demand $ 31,029     0.19 %     43     $ 40,214     0.08 %     25  
Money market and savings   626,318     2.49 %     11,672       652,849     0.45 %     2,185  
Time   323,148     4.45 %     10,761       172,284     0.83 %     1,064  
Other   71,782     4.37 %     2,348       125,108     2.58 %     2,412  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,052,277     3.15 %     24,824       990,455     0.77 %     5,686  
                       
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                      
Demand deposits   720,694               738,273          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   27,827               20,848          
Shareholders' equity   183,041               158,085          
TOTAL $ 1,983,839             $ 1,907,661          
                       
Net interest income and margin (3)     3.94 %   $ 55,980         3.60 %   $ 49,112  


(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan (costs) fees of $(482,000) and $501,000, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $16.1 million and $15.0 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
   


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                   
                   
REVENUE: Three months ended   Nine months ended
  09/30/23   06/30/23   09/30/22   09/30/23   09/30/22
                   
Net interest income $ 18,578     $ 18,646     $ 18,363     $ 55,980     $ 49,112  
Non-interest income   1,294       1,135       1,484       3,536       5,412  
Total revenue $ 19,872     $ 19,781     $ 19,847     $ 59,516     $ 54,524  
                   
                   
                   
                   
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Three months ended   Nine months ended
  09/30/23   06/30/23   09/30/22   09/30/23   09/30/22
                   
Total non-interest expense $ 11,851     $ 11,603     $ 11,217     $ 35,297     $ 32,952  
Total capitalized loan origination costs   668       694       1,102       2,013       3,160  
Total operating expenses, before capitalization of loan origination costs $ 12,519     $ 12,297     $ 12,319     $ 37,310     $ 36,112  
                   

