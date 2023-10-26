Submit Release
Mohawk Industries Reports Q3 Results

CALHOUN, Ga., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) today announced a third quarter 2023 net loss of $760 million and a loss per share of $11.94 with the impact of non-cash impairment charges of $876 million. The Company’s current market capitalization along with continued challenging macroeconomic conditions and higher discount rates prompted a review of its goodwill and intangible asset balances, which resulted in the impairment charges. Adjusted net earnings were $174 million, and adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $2.72, excluding impairment and other non-recurring charges. Net sales for the third quarter of 2023 were $2.8 billion, a decrease of 5.2% as reported and 8.1% on a legacy and constant currency and days basis versus the prior year. During the third quarter of 2022, the Company reported net sales of $2.9 billion, a net loss of $534 million and a loss per share of $8.40. Adjusted net earnings were $212 million, and adjusted EPS was $3.34, excluding impairment and other non-recurring charges.

For the nine-month period ending September 30, 2023, the Company reported a net loss and loss per share of $579 million and $9.10, respectively. Adjusted net earnings were $462 million, and adjusted EPS was $7.23, excluding impairment and other non-recurring charges. For the first nine months of 2023, net sales were $8.5 billion, a decrease of 6.2% as reported and 8.7% on a legacy and constant currency and days basis versus the prior year. For the nine-month period ending October 1, 2022, the Company reported net sales of $9.1 billion, a net loss of $8 million and a loss per share of $0.13; adjusted net earnings were $739 million, and adjusted EPS was $11.56, excluding impairment and other non-recurring charges.

Commenting on the Company’s third quarter results, Chairman and CEO Jeff Lorberbaum stated, “Our results for the quarter were in line with our expectations as our industry faced continued pressures across all regions, primarily due to constrained residential investments and further tightening of consumer discretionary spending. Our third quarter performance was seasonally impacted by vacations in Europe, which reduced our sales and earnings versus the prior quarter. Lower material and energy costs offset the decline in both price and mix. We also faced foreign exchange headwinds of approximately $20 million on operating income or $0.25 on EPS. Across the business, we benefited from cost reductions, productivity initiatives and lower input costs. We are managing our working capital and generated strong free cash flow of $385 million in the quarter and $660 million for the year to date.

During the quarter, central banks around the world continued to raise interest rates to slow down their economies and reduce inflation. Their actions are affecting new construction and remodeling in both residential and commercial channels, postponing spending on new projects. In the U.S., mortgage rates have climbed to their highest level in more than two decades, which has suppressed the housing market and limited home renovation activity. In Europe, consumers are postponing large purchases like flooring as a result of higher energy costs, inflation and uncertainty due to the war in Ukraine. Our industry faces a greater impact from these pressures than other sectors given that most flooring purchases can be deferred. With the high fixed costs required to produce flooring, competition increases as the industry slows and participants attempt to increase their sales to maximize absorption. As a result, our average selling prices and mix have declined, with the impact offset by lower material and energy costs, restructuring benefits and process improvements.

The predicted timing of the housing sector recovery continues to be postponed, and we are managing the business to optimize our results and cash flow until it occurs. We are taking actions to increase our volumes while managing margins and operating expenses. We have launched differentiated collections, selectively introduced promotions and expanded our participation in the new construction channel. To further enhance our competitive position, we will shut down older ceramic production in Italy, and we are converting our U.S. rigid LVT production to a direct extrusion process. These restructuring initiatives will result in a non-recurring charge of approximately $55 million, of which $50 million is non-cash. When completed, these initiatives should improve our profitability by $30 million annually by enhancing our productivity, lowering our manufacturing costs and optimizing our production flexibility.

Our European expansions in insulation and porcelain slabs are currently in operation, and our U.S. premium laminate and LVT projects are continuing to start up. Expanded production in European laminate and U.S. quartz countertops should begin in the second half of 2024. As the integration of our acquisitions in Mexico and Brazil proceeds, we have consolidated general management, sales and administrative functions, while enhancing the companies’ product offering, operational efficiencies and customer base. While the Mexican and Brazilian markets are experiencing reduced demand and margins, we anticipate gaining additional benefits from our acquisitions as these markets recover.

For the third quarter, the Global Ceramic Segment reported a 0.5% decline in net sales as reported, or a 6.0% decline on a legacy and constant currency and days basis. The Segment’s operating margin was negative 32.5% as reported, or 8.0% on an adjusted basis, as a result of unfavorable price and product mix, temporary plant shutdowns, lower volumes and foreign exchange headwinds, partially offset by productivity gains. Our U.S. ceramic business outperformed due to our innovative product introductions and higher service levels. With this, we expanded our positions in the new home construction and commercial channels. Our investments in new decorating technology, polishing and mosaics are providing domestic alternatives to premium imported ceramic. To further expand our quartz countertop sales, we are introducing more stylized collections made utilizing new technologies that provide greater value. In Europe, retail traffic and new construction are being affected by economic uncertainty. To gain sales, we are responding with specific price promotions by geography and channel. Natural gas prices have declined more than 80% from their peak, and we have reset our pricing to align with energy costs. Sales of our premium porcelain slabs continue to grow, and we are optimizing our recent capacity expansion. In Latin America, we have reduced our cost structures to adapt to slower, more competitive markets, with Mexico being less affected. As we integrate our acquisitions, we are gaining customer commitments to expand sales across all channels and price points using the combined product portfolio.

During the third quarter, our Flooring Rest of the World Segment’s net sales decreased by 2.6% as reported, or 5.0% on a legacy and constant currency basis. The Segment’s operating margin was negative 22.4% as reported, or 10.9% on an adjusted basis, improving over prior year as it benefited from raw materials, energy and less downtime, offsetting unfavorable price, mix and foreign exchange. Sheet vinyl continues to outperform other flooring categories, and we have increased production to meet the higher demand. Our laminate and LVT sales are under pressure in the softer market, and we are introducing new products, merchandising and select promotions to optimize volumes. We have executed the restructuring to support the conversion of our residential LVT offering from flexible to rigid cores, which is positively impacting sales. Our panels business has slowed due to a decline in remodeling activity, construction projects and industrial demand. Sales of our higher margin HPL panel collections are growing as our customer base expands. Our insulation volume in the third quarter improved, and our margins were in line with last year. Insulation industry pricing has declined along with input costs, with regional variation caused by new plants coming online. In Australia and New Zealand, the industry slowed during the quarter, and our sales in both countries were down slightly. To increase sales and protect our margins, we are introducing enhanced collections across fiber categories, elevating the marketing of our high-end products and implementing targeted promotions to meet evolving demand.

In the third quarter, our Flooring North America Segment sales declined 11.7% as reported or 12.2% on a legacy basis. The Segment’s operating margin was negative 17.4% as reported, or 8.1% on an adjusted basis, as a result of unfavorable pricing and product mix, reduced volume and lower productivity due to the underutilization of plant assets, partially offset by lower inflation. Competition increased across all product categories, and, to enhance sales, we continued to invest in new products and merchandising systems to expand our retail presence. We also increased our participation in the new home construction channel with regional and national builders. We are implementing many projects to reduce costs, improve efficiencies and maximize material utilization. In residential carpet, to improve our mix, we are expanding our premium collections, which provide superior styling and features. For value conscious homeowners, we are increasing our environmentally friendly recycled polyester offering. Our sheet vinyl collections continue to perform well with budget-oriented consumers. As an alternative to PVC-based LVT products, we introduced a new resilient polymer core that is more environmentally friendly and scratch resistant. We are continuing to ramp up our West Coast LVT production and the new extrusion process in Georgia, with both expected to be substantially operational in the first quarter of 2024. We are expanding distribution of laminate in the retail and builder channels, and our new laminate collections have been well received as consumers seek premium visuals at accessible price points.

In the present industry downturn, we are managing the controllable aspects of our business while adjusting to regional market conditions. In all of our geographies, elevated interest rates and persistent inflation are restricting consumer discretionary spending, resulting in postponed remodeling projects and new home purchases. Similar pressures are beginning to reduce commercial investments as business sentiment declines. Competition for sales to utilize plant capacity is increasing in all of our markets, and lower input costs should offset the impact. With enhanced products and merchandising, selective promotions and expanding participation in the best performing sales channels, we are maximizing our volumes while managing our margins and operating expenses. Across the enterprise, we are implementing productivity, cost reduction and restructuring initiatives to lower our expenses and improve our results. We continue to manage our working capital to optimize our cash flow. We expect foreign exchange rates to continue to be an earnings headwind. Given these factors, we anticipate our fourth quarter adjusted EPS to be between $1.80 to $1.90, excluding any non-recurring charges. With this, our 2023 full year adjusted EPS should exceed $9.00.

Historically, the flooring industry undergoes greater cyclical peaks and troughs than other building products due to its postponable nature. Our business fundamentals remain strong, and we will benefit from significant pent-up demand when the industry rebounds. Given the aging U.S. housing stock, more than 80% of homeowners who responded to recent JP Morgan surveys indicated they are planning renovation projects in the near term. In addition, after years of construction trailing demand, substantial new home building will be required for many years to come. Commercial activity will expand as the economic outlook improves. As the world’s largest flooring provider, Mohawk is well positioned to capitalize on these opportunities.”

ABOUT MOHAWK INDUSTRIES

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Elizabeth, Feltex, GH Commercial, Godfrey Hirst, Grupo Daltile, IVC Commercial, IVC Home, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Mohawk Home, Pergo, Quick-Step, Unilin and Vitromex. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

Certain of the statements in the immediately preceding paragraphs, particularly anticipating future performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies and similar matters and those that include the words “could,” “should,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” and “estimates,” or similar expressions constitute “forward-looking statements.” For those statements, Mohawk claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements will be accurate because they are based on many assumptions, which involve risks and uncertainties. The following important factors could cause future results to differ: changes in economic or industry conditions; competition; inflation and deflation in freight, raw material prices and other input costs; inflation and deflation in consumer markets; currency fluctuations; energy costs and supply; timing and level of capital expenditures; timing and implementation of price increases for the Company’s products; impairment charges; integration of acquisitions; international operations; introduction of new products; rationalization of operations; taxes and tax reform; product and other claims; litigation; the risks and uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic; regulatory and political changes in the jurisdictions in which the Company does business; and other risks identified in Mohawk’s SEC reports and public announcements.

Conference call Friday, October 27, 2023, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time

To participate in the conference call via the Internet, please visit http://ir.mohawkind.com/events/event-details/mohawk-industries-inc-3rd-quarter-2023-earnings-call. To participate in the conference call via telephone, register in advance at https://dpregister.com/sreg/4129026795/18d03660587a8 to receive a unique personal identification number or dial 1-833-630-1962 for U.S./Canada and 1-412-317-1843 for international/local on the day of the call for operator assistance. A replay will be available until November 24, 2023, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 for U.S./Canada calls and 1-412-317-0088 for international/local calls and entering access code #9747702.

 
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)   September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022   September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022
                 
Net sales   $ 2,766,186     2,917,539     8,522,837     9,086,390  
Cost of sales     2,074,179     2,203,878     6,455,479     6,697,404  
Gross profit     692,007     713,661     2,067,358     2,388,986  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     549,641     523,479     1,646,156     1,510,076  
Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles     876,108     695,771     876,108     695,771  
Operating income (loss)     (733,742 )   (505,589 )   (454,906 )   183,139  
Interest expense     20,144     13,797     60,138     37,337  
Other (income), net     (8,551 )   (1,242 )   (6,902 )   (1,622 )
Earnings (loss) before income taxes     (745,335 )   (518,144 )   (508,142 )   147,424  
Income tax expense     14,954     15,569     70,657     155,193  
Net earnings (loss) including noncontrolling interests     (760,289 )   (533,713 )   (578,799 )   (7,769 )
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests     170     256     205     440  
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.   $ (760,459 )   (533,969 )   (579,004 )   (8,209 )
                 
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.   $ (11.94 )   (8.40 )   (9.10 )   (0.13 )
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic     63,682     63,534     63,648     63,923  
                 
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.   $ (11.94 )   (8.40 )   (9.10 )   (0.13 )
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted     63,682     63,534     63,648     63,923  


Other Financial Information                    
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands)   September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022   September 30, 2023
 		  October 1, 2022
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 512,034     224,774     1,032,907     427,435  
Less: Capital expenditures     127,419     150,044     372,565     430,084  
Free cash flow   $ 384,615     74,730     660,342     (2,649 )
                     
Depreciation and amortization   $ 149,570     153,466     476,112     436,449  


MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
 
(Amounts in thousands)   September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022
ASSETS          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 518,452     326,971  
Short-term investments         110,000  
Receivables, net     1,943,147     2,003,261  
Inventories     2,519,709     2,900,116  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     523,017     513,981  
Total current assets     5,504,325     5,854,329  
Property, plant and equipment, net     4,788,825     4,524,536  
Right of use operating lease assets     404,477     400,412  
Goodwill     1,125,434     1,827,968  
Intangible assets, net     854,427     823,100  
Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets     461,007     370,689  
Total assets   $ 13,138,495     13,801,034  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Current liabilities:          
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt   $ 922,697     1,542,139  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     2,159,499     2,256,097  
Current operating lease liabilities     106,378     106,511  
Total current liabilities     3,188,574     3,904,747  
Long-term debt, less current portion     1,675,590     1,019,984  
Non-current operating lease liabilities     314,984     306,617  
Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities     687,957     744,629  
Total liabilities     5,867,105     5,975,977  
Total stockholders' equity     7,271,390     7,825,057  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 13,138,495     13,801,034  


Segment Information                
                 
    Three Months Ended   As of or for the Nine Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands)   September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022   September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022
                 
Net sales:                
Global Ceramic   $ 1,091,672     1,096,656       3,306,368     3,319,982  
Flooring NA     962,222     1,089,634       2,917,337     3,261,082  
Flooring ROW     712,292     731,249       2,299,132     2,505,326  
Consolidated net sales   $ 2,766,186     2,917,539     $ 8,522,837     9,086,390  
                 
Operating income (loss):                
Global Ceramic   $ (355,304 )   (559,706 )     (207,953 )   (305,099 )
Flooring NA     (166,973 )   64,672       (131,787 )   260,026  
Flooring ROW     (159,569 )   45,508       2,590     304,265  
Corporate and intersegment eliminations     (51,896 )   (56,063 )     (117,756 )   (76,053 )
Consolidated operating income (loss)   $ (733,742 )   (505,589 )     (454,906 )   183,139  
                 
Assets:                
Global Ceramic           $ 4,905,861     4,866,822  
Flooring NA             3,911,708     4,490,502  
Flooring ROW             3,857,628     4,036,675  
Corporate and intersegment eliminations             463,298     407,035  
Consolidated assets           $ 13,138,495     13,801,034  


Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)   September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022   September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.   $ (760,459 )   (533,969 )   (579,004 )   (8,209 )
Adjusting items:                
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs     47,081     34,460     120,732     38,118  
Inventory step-up from purchase accounting     (105 )   1,401     4,476     1,544  
Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles     876,108     695,771     876,108     695,771  
Legal settlements, reserves and fees     43,464     45,000     92,476     45,000  
Release of indemnification asset     (1,890 )       (2,850 )   7,324  
Income taxes – reversal of uncertain tax position     1,890         2,850     (7,324 )
Income taxes – impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles     (12,838 )   (10,168 )   (12,838 )   (10,168 )
Income tax effect of adjusting items     (19,594 )   (20,487 )   (40,234 )   (23,291 )
Adjusted net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.   $ 173,657     212,008     461,716     738,765  
                 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.   $ 2.72     3.34     7.23     11.56  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted     63,934     63,534     63,883     63,923  


Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt    
     
(Amounts in thousands)   September 30, 2023
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt   $ 922,697  
Long-term debt, less current portion     1,675,590  
Total debt     2,598,287  
Less: Cash and cash equivalents     518,452  
Net debt   $ 2,079,835  


Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA
 
                    Trailing Twelve
    Three Months Ended   Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands)   December 31,
2022		   April 1,
2023		   July 1,
2023		   September 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2023
Net earnings (loss) including noncontrolling interests   $ 33,552     80,276     101,214     (760,289 )   (545,247 )
Interest expense     14,601     17,137     22,857     20,144     74,739  
Income tax expense     2,917     28,943     26,760     14,954     73,574  
Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests     (96 )   (38 )   3     (170 )   (301 )
Depreciation and amortization(1)     159,014     169,909     156,633     149,570     635,126  
EBITDA     209,988     296,227     307,467     (575,791 )   237,891  
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs     33,875     8,971     33,682     47,606     124,134  
Inventory step-up from purchase accounting     1,218     3,305     1,276     (105 )   5,694  
Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles                 876,108     876,108  
Legal settlements, reserves and fees, net of insurance proceeds     9,231     990     48,022     43,464     101,707  
Release of indemnification asset     (89 )   (857 )   (103 )   (1,890 )   (2,939 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 254,223     308,636     390,344     389,392     1,342,595  
                     
Net debt to adjusted EBITDA                   1.5  

(1) Includes accelerated depreciation of $15,915 for Q4 2022, $23,019 for Q1 2023, $7,978 for Q2 2023 and ($525) for Q3 2023.

Reconciliation of Net Sales to Adjusted Net Sales
 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands)   September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022   September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022
Mohawk Consolidated                        
Net sales   $ 2,766,186     2,917,539     8,522,837     9,086,390  
Adjustment for constant shipping days     2,473         18,829      
Adjustment for constant exchange rates     11,230         61,566      
Adjustment for acquisition volume     (97,312 )       (306,349 )    
Adjusted net sales   $ 2,682,577     2,917,539     8,296,883     9,086,390  


    Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022
Global Ceramic              
Net sales   $ 1,091,672     1,096,656  
Adjustment for constant shipping days     2,472      
Adjustment for constant exchange rates     19,362      
Adjustment for acquisition volume     (82,571 )    
Adjusted net sales   $ 1,030,935     1,096,656  
           
           
Flooring NA          
Net sales   $ 962,222     1,089,634  
Adjustment for acquisition volume     (5,233 )    
Adjusted net sales   $ 956,989     1,089,634  


Flooring ROW          
Net sales   $ 712,292     731,249  
Adjustment for constant exchange rates     (8,132 )    
Adjustment for acquisition volume     (9,509 )    
Adjusted net sales   $ 694,651     731,249  


Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit
 
    Three Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands)   September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022
Gross Profit   $ 692,007     713,661  
Adjustments to gross profit:          
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs     42,663     30,422  
Inventory step-up from purchase accounting     (105 )   1,401  
Adjusted gross profit   $ 734,565     745,484  


Adjusted gross profit as a percent of net sales   26.6 %   25.6 %


Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
 
    Three Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands)   September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022
Selling, general and administrative expenses   $ 549,641     523,479  
Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses:        
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs     (4,420 )   (4,117 )
Legal settlements, reserves and fees     (43,464 )   (45,000 )
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses   $ 501,757     474,362  


Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of net sales   18.1 %   16.3 %


Reconciliation of Operating Income (loss) to Adjusted Operating Income
 
    Three Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands)   September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022
Mohawk Consolidated        
Operating earnings (loss)   $ (733,742 )   (505,589 )
Adjustments to operating earnings (loss):        
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs     47,083     34,539  
Inventory step-up from purchase accounting     (105 )   1,401  
Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles     876,108     695,771  
Legal settlements, reserves and fees     43,464     45,000  
Adjusted operating income   $ 232,808     271,122  


Adjusted operating income as a percent of net sales   8.4 %   9.3 %


Global Ceramic        
Operating earnings (loss)   $ (355,304 )   (559,706 )
Adjustments to segment operating income (loss):        
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs     17,762     3,366  
Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles     425,232     688,514  
Inventory step-up from purchase accounting     (105 )    
Adjusted segment operating income   $ 87,585     132,174  


Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales   8.0 %   12.1 %


Flooring NA          
Operating income (loss)   $ (166,973 )   64,672  
Adjustments to segment operating income (loss):          
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs     27,323     20,223  
Legal settlements and reserves     1,500      
Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up         1,401  
Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles     215,809     1,407  
Adjusted segment operating income   $ 77,659     87,703  


Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales   8.1 %   8.0 %


Flooring ROW          
Operating income (loss)   $ (159,569 )   45,508  
Adjustments to segment operating income (loss):          
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs     1,836     10,950  
Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles     235,067     5,850  
Adjusted segment operating income   $ 77,334     62,308  


Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales   10.9 %   8.5 %


Corporate and intersegment eliminations        
Operating (loss)   $ (51,896 )   (56,063 )
Adjustments to segment operating (loss):        
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs     162      
Legal settlement, reserves and fees     41,964     45,000  
Adjusted segment operating (loss)   $ (9,770 )   (11,063 )


Reconciliation of Earnings (Loss) Including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Earnings Including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes
 
    Three Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands)   September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022
 Earnings (loss) before income taxes   $ (745,335 )   (518,144 )
Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests     (170 )   (256 )
Adjustments to earnings (loss) including noncontrolling interests before income taxes:        
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs     47,081     34,460  
Inventory step-up from purchase accounting     (105 )   1,401  
Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles     876,108     695,771  
Legal settlements, reserves and fees     43,464     45,000  
Release of indemnification asset     (1,890 )    
Adjusted earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes   $ 219,153     258,232  


Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense
 
    Three Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands)   September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022
Income tax expense   $ 14,954     15,569  
Income taxes – reversal of uncertain tax position     (1,890 )    
Income tax effect on impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles     12,838     10,168  
Income tax effect of adjusting items     19,594     20,487  
Adjusted income tax expense   $ 45,496     46,224  
         
Adjusted income tax rate     20.8 %   17.9 %


The Company supplements its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial measures. As required by the Securities and Exchange Commission rules, the tables above present a reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP measure. Each of the non-GAAP measures set forth above should be considered in addition to the comparable US GAAP measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures, when reconciled to the corresponding US GAAP measure, help its investors as follows: Non-GAAP revenue measures that assist in identifying growth trends and in comparisons of revenue with prior and future periods and non-GAAP profitability measures that assist in understanding the long-term profitability trends of the Company's business and in comparisons of its profits with prior and future periods.

The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP revenue measures because these items can vary dramatically between periods and can obscure underlying business trends. Items excluded from the Company’s non-GAAP revenue measures include: foreign currency transactions and translation; more or fewer shipping days in a period and the impact of acquisitions.

The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP profitability measures because these items may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the Company's core operating performance. Items excluded from the Company's non-GAAP profitability measures include: restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs, legal settlements, reserves and fees, net of insurance proceeds, impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles, acquisition purchase accounting, including inventory step-up from purchase accounting, release of indemnification assets and the reversal of uncertain tax positions.

Contact:
James Brunk, Chief Financial Officer
(706) 624-2239


