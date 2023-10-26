Submit Release
AppFolio, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenue grows 32%; profitability expands

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) ("AppFolio" or the "Company"), a cloud-based technology platform built for the real estate industry, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"AppFolio's third quarter profitable revenue growth reflects our commitment to delivering industry leading innovation, while being disciplined in our execution," said Shane Trigg, President and CEO, AppFolio. "We continue to be focused on creating exceptional value that powers the future of the real estate industry and sets our customers apart from the rest."

Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $165.4 million in Q3 2023, a 32% increase from $125.1 million in the Q3 2022.
  • Units Served: Total units on the AppFolio Property Manager platform increased to approximately 7.8 million in Q3 2023 from approximately 7.1 million at the end of Q3 2022.
  • Income (Loss) from Operations: GAAP loss from operations in Q3 2023 was ($0.1 million), or (0%) of revenue, compared to a loss from operations of ($7.8 million), or (6.3%) of revenue, in the same quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations in Q3 2023 was $26.7 million, or 16.1% of revenue, compared to $4.7 million, or 3.7% of revenue, in Q3 2022.
  • Cash Flow: Non-GAAP free cash flow was $33.6 million, or 20.3% of revenue, in Q3 2023, compared to $11.9 million, or 9.5% of revenue, in the same quarter of 2022.

Financial Outlook
Based on information available as of October 26, 2023, AppFolio's outlook for fiscal year 2023 follows:

  • Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of $608 million to $612 million.
  • Full year non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenue is expected to be in the range of 10.5% to 11.0%.
  • Full year non-GAAP free cash flow margin as a percentage of revenue is expected to be in the range of 10.5% to 11.5%.
  • Weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 36 million for the full year.

Conference Call Information
As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call today, October 26, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT), 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), to discuss the company’s third quarter 2023 financial results. A live webcast of the call will be available at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y8bj2sxd. To access the call by phone, please go to the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf07eb38911d14309a2004ff019fac57f, and you will be provided with dial in details. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on AppFolio’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.appfolioinc.com/news-events/events.

The Company also provides announcements regarding its financial results and other matters, including SEC filings, investor events, and press releases, on its Investor Relations website at https://ir.appfolioinc.com/, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with AppFolio's disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About AppFolio, Inc.
AppFolio is a cloud-based technology platform built for the real estate industry. Our solutions enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and deliver a better customer experience. For more information about AppFolio, visit ir.appfolioinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lori Barker
ir@appfolio.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to AppFolio’s financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled “Statement Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact contained in this press release, and can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts, “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to future operating results and financial position, including the Company's fiscal year 2023 financial outlook, anticipated future expenses and investments, the Company's business opportunities, and the impact of the Company's strategic actions and initiatives.

Forward-looking statements represent AppFolio's current beliefs and assumptions based on information currently available. Forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in AppFolio's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on February 9, 2023, as well as in the Company's other filings with the SEC. You should read this press release with the understanding that the Company's actual future results may be materially different from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Except as required by applicable law or the rules of the NASDAQ Global Market, AppFolio assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)

    September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Assets        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 59,937   $ 70,769
Investment securities—current     131,589     89,297
Accounts receivable, net     20,359     16,503
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     27,992     24,899
Total current assets     239,877     201,468
Investment securities—noncurrent         25,161
Property and equipment, net     27,132     26,110
Operating lease right-of-use assets     19,799     23,485
Capitalized software development costs, net     24,021     35,315
Goodwill     56,060     56,060
Intangible assets, net     2,976     4,833
Other long-term assets     8,735     8,785
Total assets   $ 378,600   $ 381,217
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable   $ 1,350   $ 2,473
Accrued employee expenses     42,093     34,376
Accrued expenses     19,979     15,601
Other current liabilities     10,725     8,893
Total current liabilities     74,147     61,343
Operating lease liabilities     41,108     50,237
Other liabilities     689     4,091
Stockholders’ equity     262,656     265,546
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 378,600   $ 381,217
             


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2023
   2022
   2023
   2022
Revenue(1) $ 165,440     $ 125,079     $ 448,615     $ 347,825  
Costs and operating expenses:              
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(2)   62,739       50,707       176,801       141,484  
Sales and marketing(2)   29,701       25,644       86,101       77,558  
Research and product development(2)   41,592       28,959       116,517       79,966  
General and administrative(2)   23,907       19,347       74,417       76,258  
Depreciation and amortization   7,568       8,241       22,055       24,977  
Total costs and operating expenses   165,507       132,898       475,891       400,243  
Loss from operations   (67 )     (7,819 )     (27,276 )     (52,418 )
Other (loss) income, net   (249 )     4,221       (283 )     4,256  
Interest income, net   1,788       374       4,627       632  
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes   1,472       (3,224 )     (22,932 )     (47,530 )
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes   (24,973 )     938       4,634       889  
Net income (loss) $ 26,445     $ (4,162 )   $ (27,566 )   $ (48,419 )
Net income (loss) per common share              
Basic $ 0.74     $ (0.12 )   $ (0.78 )   $ (1.39 )
Diluted $ 0.72     $ (0.12 )   $ (0.78 )   $ (1.39 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding              
Basic   35,691       35,043       35,567       34,936  
Diluted   36,482       35,043       35,567       34,936  
                               

(1) The following table presents our revenue categories:

  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Core solutions $ 39,756   $ 33,940   $ 115,440   $ 97,163
Value Added Services   123,188     88,399     326,108     241,349
Other   2,496     2,740     7,067     9,313
Total revenue $ 165,440   $ 125,079   $ 448,615   $ 347,825
                       

(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Costs and operating expenses:              
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 1,149   $ 789   $ 2,905   $ 1,873
Sales and marketing   2,041     2,023     4,902     5,496
Research and product development   6,064     4,330     15,851     11,160
General and administrative   6,003     3,688     16,274     9,680
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 15,257   $ 10,830   $ 39,932   $ 28,209
                       


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Cash from operating activities              
Net income (loss) $ 26,445     $ (4,162 )   $ (27,566 )   $ (48,419 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   6,980       7,658       20,115       23,295  
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets   509       689       1,618       2,498  
Gain on lease modification               (4,281 )      
Impairment, net                     19,792  
Deferred income taxes   (5 )     158       4       (1,392 )
Stock-based compensation, including as amortized   15,845       11,413       41,872       29,891  
Gain on sale of business         (4,156 )           (4,156 )
Other   (801 )     (92 )     (1,518 )     (86 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Accounts receivable   (327 )     345       (3,857 )     (2,579 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   1,666       (507 )     (763 )     (3,159 )
Other assets   (312 )     (321 )     51       (1,629 )
Accounts payable   (496 )     214       (1,485 )     231  
Accrued employee expenses   10,534       2,395       7,815       (822 )
Accrued expenses   2,237       809       4,407       3,991  
Taxes payable   (28,112 )     (188 )     (2,960 )     (136 )
Operating lease liabilities   1,558       (437 )     (3,080 )     (1,748 )
Other liabilities   1,036       2,185       (1,272 )     3,712  
Net cash provided by operating activities   36,757       16,003       29,100       19,284  
Cash from investing activities              
Purchases of available-for-sale investments   (35,322 )     (25,494 )     (108,919 )     (70,394 )
Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale investments               1,013        
Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale investments   44,635       33,100       94,252       76,598  
Purchases of property and equipment   (3,761 )     (844 )     (5,932 )     (5,943 )
Capitalization of software development costs   (1,243 )     (3,275 )     (3,394 )     (10,468 )
Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash divested         5,124             5,124  
Proceeds from sale of equity-method investment               629        
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   4,309       8,611       (22,351 )     (5,083 )
Cash from financing activities              
Proceeds from stock option exercises   683       1,976       2,185       2,579  
Tax withholding for net share settlement   (6,510 )     (1,984 )     (19,766 )     (7,581 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (5,827 )     (8 )     (17,581 )     (5,002 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   35,239       24,606       (10,832 )     9,199  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash              
Beginning of period   24,948       42,876       71,019       58,283  
End of period $ 60,187     $ 67,482     $ 60,187     $ 67,482  
                               


RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
      Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
       2023     2022     2023     2022 
Costs and operating expenses:          
  GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 62,739     $ 50,707     $ 176,801     $ 141,484  
    Less: Stock-based compensation expense   1,149       789       2,905       1,873  
    Less: Workforce reduction costs   2,135             2,135        
  Non-GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 59,455     $ 49,918     $ 171,761     $ 139,611  
  GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) as a percentage of revenue   38 %     41 %     39 %     41 %
  Non-GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) as a percentage of revenue   36 %     40 %     38 %     40 %
                   
  GAAP sales and marketing $ 29,701     $ 25,644     $ 86,101     $ 77,558  
    Less: Stock-based compensation expense   2,041       2,023       4,902       5,496  
    Less: Workforce reduction costs   3,401             3,401        
  Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 24,259     $ 23,621     $ 77,798     $ 72,062  
  GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue   18 %     21 %     19 %     22 %
  Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue   15 %     19 %     17 %     21 %
                   
  GAAP research and product development $ 41,592     $ 28,959     $ 116,517     $ 79,966  
    Less: Stock-based compensation expense   6,064       4,330       15,851       11,160  
    Less: Workforce reduction costs   2,635             2,635        
  Non-GAAP research and product development $ 32,893     $ 24,629     $ 98,031     $ 68,806  
  GAAP research and product development as a percentage of revenue   25 %     23 %     26 %     23 %
  Non-GAAP research and product development as a percentage of revenue   20 %     20 %     22 %     20 %
                   
  GAAP general and administrative $ 23,907     $ 19,347     $ 74,417     $ 76,258  
    Less: Stock-based compensation expense   6,003       3,688       16,274       9,680  
    Less: Impairment, net                     19,792  
    Less: Gain on lease modification               (4,281 )      
    Less: CEO separation costs, net               11,520        
    Less: Workforce reduction costs   2,106             2,106        
  Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 15,798     $ 15,659     $ 48,798     $ 46,786  
  GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue   14 %     15 %     17 %     22 %
  Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue   10 %     13 %     11 %     13 %
                   
  GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 7,568     $ 8,241     $ 22,055     $ 24,977  
    Less: Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs   589       584       1,857       1,682  
    Less: Amortization of purchased intangibles   617       1,093       1,940       3,396  
  Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 6,362     $ 6,564     $ 18,258     $ 19,899  
  GAAP depreciation and amortization as a percentage of revenue   5 %     7 %     5 %     7 %
  Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization as a percentage of revenue   4 %     5 %     4 %     6 %
                                 


      Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
      2023
   2022
   2023
   2022
Income (loss) from operations:              
  GAAP loss from operations $ (67 )   $ (7,819 )   $ (27,276 )   $ (52,418 )
    Less: Stock-based compensation expense   15,257       10,830       39,932       28,209  
    Less: Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs   589       584       1,857       1,682  
    Less: Amortization of purchased intangibles   617       1,093       1,940       3,396  
    Less: Impairment, net                     19,792  
    Less: Gain on lease modification               (4,281 )      
    Less: CEO separation costs, net               11,520        
    Less: Workforce reduction costs   10,278             10,278        
  Non-GAAP income from operations $ 26,674     $ 4,688     $ 33,970     $ 661  
                   
Operating margin:              
  GAAP operating margin   %     (6.3 )%     (6.1 )%     (15.1 )%
    Stock-based compensation expense as a percentage of revenue   9.2       8.7       8.9       8.1  
    Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs as a percentage of revenue   0.4       0.5       0.4       0.5  
    Amortization of purchased intangibles as a percentage of revenue   0.4       0.9       0.4       1.0  
    Impairment, net as a percentage of revenue                     5.7  
    Gain on lease modification as a percentage of revenue               (1.0 )      
    CEO separation costs, net as a percentage of revenue               2.6        
    Less: Workforce reduction costs   6.1             2.4        
  Non-GAAP operating margin   16.1 %     3.7 %     7.6 %     0.2 %
                   
Net income (loss):              
  GAAP net income (loss) $ 26,445     $ (4,162 )   $ (27,566 )   $ (48,419 )
    Less: Stock-based compensation expense   15,257       10,830       39,932       28,209  
    Less: Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs   589       584       1,857       1,682  
    Less: Amortization of purchased intangibles   617       1,093       1,940       3,396  
    Less: Impairment, net                     19,792  
    Less: Gain on lease modification               (4,281 )      
    Less: CEO separation costs, net               11,520        
    Less: Workforce reduction costs   10,278             10,278        
    Less: Gain on sale of business         (4,156 )           (4,156 )
    Less: Income tax effect of adjustments   31,642       234       3,859       (724 )
  Non-GAAP net income $ 21,544     $ 3,955     $ 29,821     $ 1,228  
                   
Net income (loss) per share, basic:              
  GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.74     $ (0.12 )   $ (0.78 )   $ (1.39 )
    Non-GAAP adjustments to net income (loss)   (0.14 )     0.23       1.62       1.42  
  Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 0.60     $ 0.11     $ 0.84     $ 0.03  
                   
Net income (loss) income per share, diluted:              
  GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.72     $ (0.12 )   $ (0.78 )   $ (1.39 )
    Non-GAAP adjustments to net income (loss)   (0.13 )     0.23       1.60       1.39  
  Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.59     $ 0.11     $ 0.82     $  
                   
  Weighted-average shares used in GAAP per share calculation              
    Basic   35,691       35,043       35,567       34,936  
    Diluted   36,482       35,043       35,567       34,936  
                   
  Weighted-average shares used in non-GAAP per share calculation              
    Basic   35,691       35,043       35,567       34,936  
    Diluted   36,482       35,710       36,345       35,695  
                                   


      Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
       2023     2022     2023     2022 
Free cash flow:        
  GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 36,757     $ 16,003     $ 29,100     $ 19,284  
    Purchases of property and equipment   (3,761 )     (844 )     (5,932 )     (5,943 )
    Capitalized software development costs   (1,243 )     (3,275 )     (3,394 )     (10,468 )
    CEO separation costs payment               14,926        
    Partial lease termination payment               2,851        
    Severance payments for workforce reduction   1,801             1,801        
  Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 33,554     $ 11,884     $ 39,352     $ 2,873  
                   
Free cash flow margin:            
  GAAP net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of revenue   22.2 %     12.8 %     6.5 %     5.5 %
    Purchases of property and equipment as a percentage of revenue   (2.3 )     (0.7 )     (1.3 )     (1.7 )
    Capitalized software development costs as a percentage of revenue   (0.8 )     (2.6 )     (0.8 )     (3.0 )
    CEO separation costs payment               3.4        
    Partial lease termination payment               0.6        
    Severance payments for workforce reduction   1.2             0.4        
  Non-GAAP free cash flow margin   20.3 %     9.5 %     8.8 %     0.8 %
                                 


Statement Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We disclose the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating expenses (cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization), sales and marketing, research and product development, general and administrative, and depreciation and amortization), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.

  • Non-GAAP presentation of income (loss) from operations, operating expenses, net income (loss), and net income (loss) per share. These measures exclude certain non-cash or non-recurring items, including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs, amortization of purchased intangibles, impairment, CEO separation costs, net, gain on lease modification, workforce reduction costs and the related income tax effect of these adjustments, as applicable and described below.

  • Free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash from operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, capitalization of software development costs, payments for separation costs, lease termination payments and severance payments for workforce reduction. We use free cash flow to evaluate our generation of cash from operations that is available for purposes other than capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs. Additionally, we believe that information regarding free cash flow provides investors with a perspective on the cash available to fund ongoing operations, because we review cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures and the capitalization of software development costs due to the fact that these expenditures are considered to be a necessary component of ongoing operations.

We use each of these non-GAAP financial measures internally to assess and compare operating results across reporting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate our financial performance. We believe these adjustments also provide useful supplemental information to investors and facilitate the analysis of our operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

In particular, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others in assessing our operating performance due to the following factors:

  • Stock-based compensation expense and amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs. We utilize stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of our stockholders while ensuring long-term retention, rather than to address operational performance for any particular period. As a result, stock-based compensation expenses, which include costs related to our workforce reduction, vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.

  • Amortization of purchased intangibles. We view amortization of purchased intangible assets as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is an expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

  • Impairment. We believe that impairment charges do not reflect future operating expenses, and are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.

  • CEO separation costs, net. We incurred one-time separation costs associated with our former Chief Executive Officer's Transition and Separation Agreement, dated March 1, 2023 ("Separation Agreement"). We have excluded these costs, as we do not consider such amounts to be part of the ongoing operation of our business.

  • Gain on lease modification. In January 2023 and June 2023 we amended our San Diego lease. We have excluded any gain related to the remeasurement of the lease liability, as we do not consider such amounts to be part of the ongoing operation of our business.

  • Workforce reduction costs. We incurred one-time severance and related personnel costs associated with our workforce reduction in the third quarter of 2023. We have excluded these costs as we do not consider such amounts to be part of the ongoing operation of our business.

  • Income tax effects of adjustments. We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of non-GAAP income tax effects to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods. In projecting this long-term non-GAAP tax rate, we utilize a financial projection that excludes the direct impact of other non-GAAP adjustments. The projected rate, which we have determined to be 25%, considers other factors such as our current operating structure, existing tax positions in various jurisdictions, and key legislation in major jurisdictions where we operate. We periodically re-evaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events, based on relevant tax law changes, and material changes in the forecasted geographic earnings mix.

Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and can exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. As such, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the tables above. We encourage investors to review the reconciliation of these historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.


