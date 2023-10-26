Submit Release
NL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2023 AT $.07 PER SHARE

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NL) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of seven cents ($0.07) per share on its common stock, payable on December 19, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2023. 

NL Industries, Inc. is engaged in the component products (security products and recreational marine components) and chemicals (TiO2) businesses.

