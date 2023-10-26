LITERARY WORKS FROM FIVE AUTHORS SERVE AS A GUIDELINE FOR LIVING A FULL LIFE
Now featured on The Maple Staple Spotlight Shelf, five written works serve as a guide for realizing success in every aspect of life.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having a sound mind and body is sometimes a tough goal to reach. “Wellness Activities & Insights” serves as a guide to making these goals attainable. Howard Blazek imparts a fresh perspective, emphasizing self-knowledge as the linchpin of authentic wellness. The book explores the pivotal role of self-awareness as the cornerstone of overall well-being. It advocates for a state of mental tranquility and physical well-being through practical and approachable wellness activities. The author introduces the concept of the energy body, providing readers with insightful methods for acquiring, circulating, and balancing energy. Encompassing a diverse range, the book explores breathing techniques, meditation mantras, positive affirmations, EFT tapping, hand exercises, yoga routines, and related practices.
Eating delectable and delightful food is fuel for the soul and a secret to a long and fulfilling life. In "Meals and Memories with Nonno" Francesco Lovine extends an invitation to readers, beckoning them to embark on a culinary adventure with a harmonious blend of flavors. This book not only uncovers the treasures of Mediterranean cuisine but also delves into the secrets of a healthy lifestyle through its savory offerings. The book stands as a warm testament to the profound influence of wholesome living and the enduring allure of Mediterranean culinary traditions. At its essence is Nonno's guiding mantra, “Keep it fresh and keep it simple”. The author imparts his wisdom to readers, encouraging them to embrace a healthier way of life through the sheer pleasure of cooking. "Meals and Memories with Nonno" transcends the realm of a conventional cookbook; it is a living embodiment of love, traditions, and the transformative magic inherent in exceptional food.
In a world plagued by injustice, economic turmoil, and the looming specter of global war, artist and sculptor turned author Barry Johnston takes readers on a transformative journey through his debut novel, “Seed: First of the Trilogy Renaissance: Healing the Great Divide”. The book invites readers to explore the profound depths of the artist's soul as he confronts and transcends the massive paranoia that shadows our contemporary world. Through the lens of art, he advocates for the clarity and wonder of hand-tooled sculpture, championing the timeless industry of a master artist working in his studio—creating on a human scale. Johnston's novel not only serves as a compelling work of fiction but also as a powerful advocacy for universal human values. By imbuing his subjects with the dignity of art, he sparks a yearning for the intrinsic human worth of labor, positioning both the work of art and the dignity of labor as intertwined facets of the human experience.
With its controversial perspectives and unapologetic tone, author Gary Callahan invites readers to confront the unsettling truths of the American work environment in his latest release, "The Rise and Fall of the American Work Ethic". The book delves into the impact of political correctness and government intervention on the work environment, contending that these influences have led to a seismic shift away from the values that once defined American prosperity. In a rallying cry against complacency, Callahan critiques the practice of undeserved praise and rewards, asserting that the time has come to restore the high standards that built the nation. Blending historical insights with contemporary observations, the author paints a vivid picture of the decline in traditional work values and calls on readers to take a stand against mediocrity.
In the realm of academia, uncertainty often shrouds the doctoral journey. Addressing this gap, "Considering the Journey: One Doctor's Perspective" is a personal narrative crafted for those contemplating the profound commitment of pursuing a doctorate. The book serves as a compass for prospective doctoral and Ph.D. candidates, providing a realistic portrayal of the journey ahead. Dr. Jeffrey Evans writes from the heart, sharing the uncertainties he faced at the beginning of his own doctoral pursuit. The book is a comprehensive resource designed to equip prospective doctoral and Ph.D. candidates with the knowledge needed to make an informed decision. It is not just an account of the journey—it's an exploration of the emotional and intellectual terrain that defines the pursuit of a doctorate.
Explore hidden wisdom and practical tips for leading a healthy and balanced life in every facet—physical, spiritual, and mental. These books are now accessible for purchase on Amazon and other major online bookshops. Featured on The Maple Staple Digital Bookstore online and in-store, grab a copy today!
