CybeReady Named Winner of the Coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2023
Company Recognized in 11th Annual Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards during CyberDefenseCon 2023SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CybeReady, a global leader in security awareness training, today announced that the company’s Security Awareness Training solution has been named a winner in the 2023 Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for the Most Innovative Security Awareness Training solution.
CybeReady provides a proven security awareness training solution that takes employees from awareness to readiness. The solution combines training expertise, machine learning, and adaptive training techniques, empowering organizations to quickly and efficiently train employees and build a resilient workforce. With an emphasis on adaptive, positive and engaging learning experiences, CybeReady guarantees to change employees behavior and build a sustainable cybersecurity culture across all organizational levels.
The award-winning Security Awareness Training platform helps organizations go beyond security awareness training compliance and provide measurable change in security awareness. The SaaS-based solution by CybeReady pairs phishing simulations with different employee risk groups, enhanced by awareness bites with a short quiz to reinforce the learning. The training solution is delivered autonomously to employee inboxes and adapted per their roles, departments, location and risk group -- removing the burden from the IT team. To ensure success, the security training solution supports key performance indicators (KPIs) to show employee engagements and learning progress, making it easy to report ROI to management.
“We’re thrilled to be a member in this coveted group of winners in the 11th year of the Cyber Defense Awards, during CyberDefenseCon 2023, where the Top Global CISOs exclusively gather by invitation only. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased,” said Eitan Fogel, CEO of CybeReady.
“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. CyebeReady is worthy of being named a winner in these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.
About CybeReady
CybeReady offers the world’s most effective security training solution that evolves organizations from security awareness to cyber readiness with no IT effort. CybeReady’s solution engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with training expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady’s adaptive, easy-to-digest security training content program guarantees to reduce your high-risk employee group by 80%. CybeReady’s solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including Kion Group, Skoda Auto, NatWest, SodaStream, ING, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully managed, making it the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Silicon Valley and Germany. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com.
About Cyber Defense Awards
This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 11th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2023, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2023: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2023/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2023, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2023/.
About Cyber Defense Magazine
Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.
