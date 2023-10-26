Launching Rockstar Connect Club: A Paradigm Shift in Professional Networking
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rockstar Connect, the leading in-person networking group in America is pleased to announce the launch of its new online networking platform, the "Rockstar Connect Club."
"This digital platform aims to transform the way workplace professionals meet and network across the country by providing a dynamic and purpose-driven online community." said Steven David Elliot, Founder of Rockstar Connect.
The Rockstar Connect Club platform features a Chat and Connection Hub for members to interact with like-minded professionals, a Job Marketplace for employment opportunities, and a Courses Section for skill enhancement and personal growth.
”Additional features to be revealed as the platform evolves. The Rockstar Connect Club is currently in its BETA form and relies on the feedback and engagement of its early users to refine and enhance the platform. Users are encouraged to start conversations, share suggestions, and connect with fellow members to help shape the future of the platform. We invite all our valued members to join us on this exciting journey." said Elliot.
For more information about Rockstar Connect Club, please visit www.rockstarconnect.com/rockstarconnect-club.
Media Contact:
Ryan McCormick
Goldman McCormick PR, INC
+1 516-901-1103
