Bowman Mechanical Services Announce Winner of its HVAC System Giveaway With Global HVAC&R Manufacturer York

Garner, North Carolina – Bowman Mechanical Services, a leading heating replacement, air conditioner maintenance, and repair HVAC service provider based in Raleigh, North Carolina, recently partnered with York to host an HVAC system giveaway and is now excited to announce that Britini is the winner of the contest. Britni was on the front lines during COVID-19 and worked really hard to purchase her first home, which came with a 20+-year-old system.

Bowman Mechanical Services has always taken immense pride in serving the Raleigh community, and giving back is just one of the ways the company shows its appreciation. “Britni, we hope this new HVAC system brings you much comfort and joy,” said Nathan Bartlett, President of Bowman Mechanical Services. “To the broader Raleigh community, thank you for your continued support and trust. We look forward to many more years of serving and contributing to our vibrant neighborhood!”

The HVAC System Giveaway was available to all residents within the Raleigh, North Carolina community and could be entered by visiting the company’s website and completing the entry form, which included their full name, contact information, and a small summary on why they believed they or someone they know would be a worthy winner of the company’s giveaway.

By choosing to partner with York, a global HVAC&R (Heating, Ventilation, A/C, and Refrigeration) manufacturer that is renowned for its excellent, reliable range of innovative products, Bowman Mechanical Services could ensure the winner of the giveaway would receive a high-quality, and energy-efficient HVAC system by a renowned brand, free of charge.

About Bowman Mechanical Services

Bowman Mechanical Services is a full-service heating and air conditioning company serving Raleigh, Garner, and the Triangle. The company offers a range of Raleigh HVAC services, including heating and air conditioner maintenance and repair, as well as complete installation of heating and cooling systems. This includes gas furnaces, heat pumps, air conditioners, and geothermal heat pumps, as well as a wide range of humidifiers, filtration systems, and zone control systems. Bowman Mechanical Services is also the Raleigh area’s geothermal specialist, as the company has installed and maintained hundreds of geothermal energy systems over the years.

More information

To learn more about Bowman Mechanical Services and its HVAC System Giveaway or for a complete list of the company’s heating and cooling services, please visit the website at https://bowmanmechanicalservices.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/bowman-mechanical-services-announce-winner-of-its-hvac-system-giveaway-with-global-hvacr-manufacturer-york/

About Bowman Mechanical Services

Bowman Mechanical Services is thrilled to announce that Britni is the fortunate winner of our HVAC system giveaway!

Contact Bowman Mechanical Services

145 Technical Ct

Garner

North Carolina 27529

United States

919-772-2759

Website: https://bowmanmechanicalservices.com/