Venera Technologies receives prestigious SOC 2 Security Certification
Venera Technologies further extends its commitment to information and process security by completing the rigorous SOC 2 security certification.BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venera Technologies, a leading provider of cutting-edge Audio, Video and Caption QC solutions for the media and entertainment industry, is proud to announce that it has successfully achieved the SOC 2 (Systems and Organization Controls 2) Type I security certification. This significant milestone demonstrates Venera Technologies' unwavering commitment to data security and compliance in its quest to deliver top-tier QC solutions to its clients.
SOC 2 security framework was created by American Institute of Certified Public Accountants in 2010. The SOC 2 certification is an industry-standard benchmark for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data. To obtain this certification, Venera Technologies underwent a rigorous evaluation of its internal controls and security practices by an independent auditing firm.
Key highlights of Venera Technologies' SOC 2 certification include:
1. Stringent Security Measures: Venera Technologies has implemented robust and extensive security measures and protocols to safeguard customer data and protect against potential threats. This certification assures customers of the company's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security.
2. Reliable Service Availability: Venera Technologies' commitment to service availability is validated through SOC 2 certification. Clients can rely on consistent and uninterrupted service delivery.
3. Client Trust and Confidence: With SOC 2 certification, Venera Technologies aims to build and maintain the trust and confidence of its clients by prioritizing the highest levels of security and compliance.
Venera Technologies is dedicated to staying at the forefront of technology and security, ensuring that its services consistently meet the evolving needs of the media and entertainment industry.
"We are thrilled to have received the SOC 2 certification, which underscores our commitment to providing our customers with the highest level of security and data protection. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who prioritize the security of our customers’ data above all else," said Vikas Singhal, CEO at Venera Technologies.
Customers and partners of Venera Technologies can now have even greater confidence in the company's commitment to data security, integrity, and confidentiality.
You may contact Venera Technologies at sales@veneratech.com for more information about its SOC 2 certification or to arrange for a demonstration of its QC solutions and a free trial.
About Venera Technologies
Venera Technologies provides cutting-edge file-based QC solutions to the digital media industry, tailored to the evolving requirements of its customer and the industry. Venera’s Quasar® the first native cloud-based QC solution, was developed natively for the Cloud environment with features such as dynamic scalability and usage-based pricing model, along with advanced QC functionalities. And Venera’s Pulsar™ automated file-based QC solution is for on-premise deployment, with the same QC functionalities as Quasar. CapMate™, the native cloud Caption/Subtitle verification and correction solution, is the first comprehensive solution for verifying caption or subtitle side car files that can accurately and quickly detect (and correct) and report on complex issues such as caption sync and Standards compliance. Venera’s suite of QC solutions is used by some of the largest Media companies in the world, as well as a number of smaller boutique post houses and production companies. www.veneratech.com
Venera Technologies
+1 831-293-3333
sales@veneratech.com
Fereidoon Khosravi
