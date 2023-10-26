Lenovo and NVIDIA Unveil Hybrid AI Solutions for AI Advancement in Enterprises
In an effort to democratize artificial intelligence, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) have unveiled an expanded partnership that introduces a host of hybrid solutions and engineering collaboration, according to a press release released by Lenovo. Their combined effort is poised to make the profound capabilities of generative AI accessible to businesses across various industries.
In a close relationship with NVIDIA, Lenovo, a leading manufacturer of laptops, monitors, and workstations, is set to provide seamlessly integrated systems that deliver AI-powered computing capabilities to every corner where data is generated, whether at the edge or in the cloud.
These will enable enterprises to deploy customized generative AI applications effortlessly, fostering innovation and transformation across diverse sectors.
The announcement came during the annual global Lenovo Tech World keynote held in Austin, Texas, where Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang and NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang articulated the growing demand for comprehensive end-to-end solutions. These solutions bring together accelerated systems, AI software, and expert services, allowing businesses to swiftly construct and deploy custom AI models using their own data.
With the introduction of the Lenovo AI Professional Services Practice, these solutions will empower enterprises to adopt a hybrid cloud approach. This approach entails creating custom AI models using NVIDIA AI Foundations cloud service and subsequently running them on on-prem Lenovo systems, leveraging NVIDIA’s latest hardware and software designed for generative AI.
One of the key components of this expanded partnership is the Lenovo ThinkSystem SR675 V3 server and ThinkStation PX workstation. These devices are specifically optimized for production AI, running NVIDIA AI Enterprise software. The ThinkSystem SR675 V3, for instance, incorporates NVIDIA L40S GPUs, NVIDIA BlueField®-3 DPUs, and NVIDIA Spectrum™-X networking. Meanwhile, the ThinkStation PX enables up to 4x NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada GPUs in a system, significantly enhancing AI capabilities at the desktop level.
Additionally, Lenovo and NVIDIA collaborate on next-generation systems based on the flexible NVIDIA MGX™ modular reference design. This collaboration aims to provide a wide range of robust and secure solutions for demanding generative AI workloads, enabling businesses to implement immersive simulations and cognitive decisions at scale through NVIDIA Omniverse™.
Furthermore, Lenovo's solutions will support the recently announced VMware Private AI Foundation with NVIDIA, making it easier for VMware customers to adopt generative AI seamlessly.
In a collective effort to empower businesses and accelerate AI adoption, Lenovo and NVIDIA are launching the Lenovo AI Professional Services Practice and Lenovo's TruScale aaS offering. The Lenovo AI Professional Services Practice offers a wide array of services, solutions, and platforms, helping businesses of all sizes navigate the AI landscape, find the right solutions, and implement AI at scale efficiently.
With these groundbreaking solutions, Lenovo and NVIDIA are ushering in an era of AI transformation, bringing the benefits of generative AI within reach of businesses and industries worldwide.
About Lenovo
Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a global technology powerhouse with a revenue of US$62 billion, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500. The company employs 77,000 people worldwide and serves millions of customers in 180 markets. Lenovo is dedicated to delivering smarter technology for all, expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of 'New IT' technologies, including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing since its founding in 1993. The company's invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI, and is now fueling industrial digitalization across various markets. NVIDIA is a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping the industry. For more information, visit NVIDIA's official website.
