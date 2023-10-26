Blackcatcard Invites Everyone to Bring Their Favorite Hero to Life and Take It With Them This Halloween
EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackcatcard brings an interesting proposal to its customers: to personalize their payment cards with the name of their favorite character to celebrate this spooky holiday season.
Halloween is approaching, and the excitement is palpable. October is the perfect time to get creative and recreate popular characters from movies, literature, or any other real or alternate space.
How to improve the costume for All Hallows' Eve? From a hero sworn to protect the Earth to a villain who dreams of conquering or destroying it, Blackcatcard has an idea to add a twist to the Halloween celebrations.
This European neobank is inviting its customers to personalize their cards in such a way as to bring their favorite character to life in a very creative and innovative way. Blackcatcard allows them to have any name they want on any card. That is, the neobank may issue cards for them with a different name than the one on their identity card and official records. This is definitely a good opportunity to turn a Blackcatcard into the ultimate accessory for any Halloween costume.
This process of bringing a character to life on a Blackcatcard is remarkably simple. All customers have to do is open an IBAN account with the neobank, which is free and can be done from any mobile device or PC with internet access.
When they have their account with Blackcatcard they receive virtual and plastic payment cards, both of which are issued free of charge. In fact, the neobank can send the card to basically anywhere in the world without charging a penny.
In order to have their Halloween alter ego in their wallet they must request an additional card through the Blackcatcard app or website. These additional cards can be fully personalized with the name of the character of their choice. Each regular additional card is available for the modest price of only 7 Euros, but with a personalized name, they cost a total of 12 Euros. Users can order as many additional cards as they wish. No matter how many additional cards they have, customers will still pay a maintenance fee of 2 euros per month.
In addition to these cards issued by Blackcatcard, customers have the opportunity to get cashback*. For example, a 2% cashback on Amazon that will be very useful to buy everything anyone needs to get ready for the Halloween party. And if someone wants to enjoy cashback programs in another way, it is also possible to opt to receive 0.1% on all purchases made with a Blackcatcard.
Besides, Blackcatcard cardholders can access the exclusive Mastercard European Privileges Portfolio, a program of discounts and special offers from renowned global brands such as adidas, Philips, Lookfantastic, Garmin, Disneyland, Booking.com, Royal Caribbean International, among others.
*The bonus payment is a part of the loyalty program provided by FINTECH ASSETS OÜ. Detailed terms and conditions can be found here.
