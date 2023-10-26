One-Stop Solutions to Accelerate Research in Food Preservation

An innovative suite of one-stop solutions, including biofilms-based and enzyme-based food preservation are launched to expedite research in food preservation.

An innovative suite of one-stop solutions, including genetic engineering-based food preservation, biofilms-based food preservation, and enzyme-based food preservation are launched to expedite and enhance research in food preservation. Through cutting-edge technologies and robust resources, these solutions aim to empower scientists and researchers in their quest to address the global challenges of food spoilage and waste.

Food preservation involves making food more resistant to microbial growth, slowing down the process of fat oxidation, and maintaining a certain amount of moisture. Food preservation may also include inhibiting visual spoilage processes, such as the enzymatic browning reaction after apples are cut during food preparation. By preserving food, food waste can be reduced, which is an important way to reduce production costs and increase the efficiency of food systems, improve food safety and nutrition, and contribute to environmental sustainability. Recognizing this importance, comprehensive food preservation solutions using advanced technologies and methods are unveiled to accelerate the research in food preservation from different perspectives. These offerings will not only streamline food preservation research but also revolutionize the way food is conserved, thereby ensuring a more sustainable and abundant future.

Highlights of food preservation solutions include:

1. Cutting-Edge Techniques: Compared with traditional physical and chemical methods used in food preservation, biological preservation technologies have attracted extensive attention from researchers and food commercial companies, mainly because these technologies are green, safe and have ideal preservation effects. Cutting-edge biotechnology and nanotechnology-based approaches such as the development of natural antibacterial agents, natural antioxidants, enzyme preparations, bacteriophages, and bioprotective microorganisms, are used in conjunction with the latest delivery technologies including nanotechnology and biofilm technology for a variety of perishable foods preservation. These advanced techniques aim to enhance food preservation efforts, minimize spoilage, and reduce environmental impact.

2. High-Quality Preservation Products: A wide range of preservation products, including green food preservatives, additives, phytohormones, probiotics, and other materials are designed to optimize food safety and extend shelf life. These products have been meticulously developed and extensively tested to meet the highest quality standards, enabling researchers to achieve precise and reliable results.

3. Wide Applications: Due to its green, pollution-free, easy-to-control, and low-cost advantages, biological preservation technology has become the development focus of researchers and commercial companies in the preservation of vegetables, fruits, meats, dairy, and fresh food.

Biological food preservation solutions, whether it is scientific research or industrial production, offer a greener and more effective way for global customers in the food industry to make progress in food preservation-related research.

About Food Preservation

Food preservation refers to the techniques and processes used to extend the shelf life of food products and prevent them from spoiling or becoming contaminated. It involves slowing down or inhibiting the growth of bacteria, yeasts, molds, and other microorganisms that can cause food spoilage and deterioration. Biological food preservation solutions utilize natural substances or processes to preserve food in a greener manner, ensuring food safety and quality.