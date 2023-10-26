Social Good Games Create New Ways to Engage Others for Social Good with the Send a Smile Campaign to Inspire Positivity

Buddytown Application available on Apple and Android Markets. Created by Global Humanitarian Kristen Thomasino. Send a Smile Campaign available in the Buddytown Application's Social Good Games available on Apple and Android Kristen Thomasino Global Humanitarian, 22x Author, 2x Show Host, Patriot Supporter worked with her Congressional Representative Nanette Diaz Barragan's Office for Congressional Recognition for the 2023 Social Good Campaign for Veteran Voices for Fibromyalgia. Kristen Thomasino is your Show Host. Listen or Watch "The Social Good Magazine Show" available on www.socialgoodmagazine.com

Local Los Angeles organization focuses on ways to help humanity with new campaign for social good.

Leadership is finding ways to influence others to take action to help make others smile. This social good exercise is critical for humanity to slow down and be purposeful in our actions for love.” — Kristen Thomasino | CEO Buddytown Consulting LLC

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomasino Media learned that Buddytown Consulting has released a new feature in their social good application available on Apple and Android, the Social Good Games. This application was designed to be a resource center and interactive opportunity platform for everybody to take productive actions for positive outcomes. The Social Good Games will house a new campaign called "Send a Smile."

Thomasino Media talked with Kristen Thomasino, CEO, Chief Buddy Officer, and Chief Data Scientist, about the new Social Good program, a sub-campaign of the Social Good Experiment. Kristen shared, "It's an opportunity for individuals to participate with various resources and engage with uplifting content. In this time of great confusion and sadness, we must unify together in ways that enrich the human body so that we may be strong and share concepts that uplift others in our communities who experience the trauma of our now. Acknowledging that our world has significant pain and suffering is also a call to action to be as peaceful as possible. I recovered from severe illness and injury. I have a condition called Fibromyalgia. What I learned about the human body is that everybody can suffer. Everybody. You have to maintain your body and environment. That's why we must work together on the things that benefit everybody. Social Good is one of those concepts."

Thomasino continued, "Being the reason someone smiles is important. It's easy, too! Why not let it be you? I think many people like to do kind things to make others smile. Send someone a message that makes them smile to play this Social Good game. My favorite is doing monkey business and randomly sending cute monkeys playing to my contacts. Other things that work well are a funny picture, a great song, animals, positive words, or anything that would make a person smile. Get creative. Download Buddytown, https://www.buddytown.com/technology, and play the Social Good Games "Send a Smile" game. Tell us how many people you made smile today. Help raise the vibe for humanity. Make someone smile!"

