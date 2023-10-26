No Double Bogies Foundation Hosted 2nd Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament to Raise Awareness of Breast Implant Risks

www.nodoublebogiesfoundation.com No Double Bogies 2nd Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament - Sponosors and Golf Players Ashley Penner, Founder of the No Double Bogies Foundation Hank Bauer, Former NFL player for the San Diego Chargers - Using an implant as a hat at the No Double Bogies 2nd Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament Glen Davis, Grant Fuhr, NHL legend and Jenny Humphries at the No Double Bogies 2nd Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament

Celebrities and businesses raised funds for No Double Bogies Golf Tournament to support the adverse effects of Breast Implant Illness (BII) and explant surgery.

As someone who is battling the effects of BII after breast implants, Penner states. “I am grateful that I can turn my painful experience into a purpose by offering help and support to others...” — Ashley Penner, Founder of the No Double Bogies Foundation

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, ORANGE COUNTY, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrities, professional athletes, and businesses support the “No Double Bogies Foundation 2nd Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament,” dedicated to raising funds and awareness for individuals affected by Breast Implant Illness (BII), implant-related cancers, and explant surgery. The event was held at the Dove Canyon Country Club in Trabuco Canyon in Orange County on Monday, October 16, 2023. A multitude of women affected by Breast Implant Illness (BII) graced the occasion, generously volunteering their time and sharing personal stories during the dinner reception.

No Double Bogies founder, Ashley Penner, is a children's golf instructor, and is a patient herself, battling breast implant illness. Her personal journey revealed a common struggle among women facing similar challenges. This realization ignited Ashley's vision for the No Double Bogies Foundation, aimed at providing support to those dealing with breast implant illness. The No Double Bogies Foundation embodies the values of education, support, unity, and, most importantly, hope.

As someone who is battling the effects of BII after breast implants, Penner states. “I am grateful that I can turn my painful experience into a purpose by offering help and support to others. The golf platform has served as my avenue for raising awareness about the seriousness of this illness triggered by implants."

Yale Medicine reported in their newsletter, the connection between breast implants and cancer risk has been addressed. The FDA has issued a safety warning regarding the potential development of certain cancers within scar tissue formed around implants. Yale Medicine Newsletter - Breast Implants and Cancer Risk.

The evening's guest speakers added depth and significance to the event. Among them was Robyn Towt, a three-time cancer survivor and breast implant illness survivor who also serves as a patient advocate for the Global Patient Advocacy Coalition (GPAC). Her journey and advocacy led to the importance of Breast Implant Illness. Roxanne Vermeland shared her powerful story as a survivor of Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL), a rare form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma that has been linked to breast implants. Her presence shed light on the serious health risks some individuals face, and Dr. Tim Sayed, a plastic surgeon with expertise in explant procedures, presented valuable insights into the complexities of breast implant complications. His knowledge and expertise added a medical perspective to the discussion, contributing to a more comprehensive understanding of the issues surrounding breast implants.

"For decades, patients have endured the detrimental consequences of breast implants and implant-related cancers,” Towt Co-founder of GPAC explains. “The FDA needs to ensure manufacturers are held responsible for updated labeling and potential side effects, which is currently lacking. Having comprehensive informed consent is essential for individuals to make educated and informed choices regarding breast implant surgery."

Among the notable celebrities and athletes from various fields played a round of golf and brought their unique golf experiences to the event, creating a dynamic and memorable day on the course. Richard Burgi, an actor recognized for his roles in "Desperate Housewives," as well as ABC daytime soap opera "General Hospital" and CBS daytime soap opera, "The Young and the Restless."; Grant Fuhr, an NHL legend and a five-time Stanley Cup champion; Kevin Mitchell, a two-time MLB All-Star, recipient of the National League Most Valuable Player Award; Former NFL players Glenn Cadrez, Denver Broncos; Leroy Irvin, Los Angeles Rams; Ivory Sully, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; and Hank Bauer, San Diego Chargers; and DJ Fred Matters, music artist who has shared the stage with some of the music industry biggest names.

The events PAR sponsors included: Southern California Children's Chorus, Jen Wolf & Stan Olsiewski, DAIM - Crypto Investment Management, Kevin Berg, Tequila Comisario, Dr. Tim Sayed and the Tournament Sponsors: Natural Healing Center, Tiny Tees Golf, Zero Offset Golf, Mutt Mutt Meow, Rokform, Concierge Premium Well Spirits, WildSong, Brewery X, Grips on the Go, Nailed Golf, Coconads, Menifee Lakes Golf Course, Short Par 4, DRVR Golf, Wendling Wealth Management & Associates, DJ Fred Matters, Tosi Bar, White Claw, OC Local Taproom, Gimme Grips, Dixon Golf, Gobatri, Pasea Hotel, Haus of Golf, Dove Canyon Golf Club, Rockstar IV, 21 Oceanfront, NavWellRX, GPAC, BodyCentre Day, Coach's Oats, and Smirk Sparkling Soju.

The event concluded with a silent and live auction, with the proceeds going to support the foundation's cause.

For more information about No Double Bogies Foundation, visit www.nodoublebogiesfoundation.com and stay connected on Instagram at @nodoublebogiesfoundation and @nodoublebogiesgolftournament

For media inquiries, please contact Yvette Morales with YM & Associates PR at YMoralesY@YM-PR.com or 949-244-9769.

###

About No Double Bogies Foundation:

No Double Bogies Foundation is a registered 501c3 Charity Foundation focused on Breast Implant awareness and the associated health risks.

The mission of No Double Bogies Foundation is to bring worldwide awareness and offer information and resources to empower women in understanding the often unseen health issues related to breast implants. Our foundation stands as a beacon of hope, dedicated to educating, mentoring, and supporting women who have been affected by breast implant illness. Our primary objective is to assist women seeking breast implant removal and to provide support for their treatment choices, recognizing the intricate process of healing from implant-related complications.

www.nodoublebogiesfoundation.com

No Double Bogies Foundation Hosted 2nd Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament held at Dove Canyon Country Club in Trabuco Canyon in Orange County on October 16, 2023