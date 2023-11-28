“RESILIENCE & FRIENDS: THE CYCLES OF NATURE” IS A SUSTAINABLE HOLIDAY OPTION

Jessica Jane Robinson is releasing her new children's book "Resilience & Friends: The Cycles of Nature" in time for the holidays. Jessica Jane Robinson in character as Resilience works with kids at a recent event. Jessica as Resilience chats with Fox 21's Craig Coffey and Abbie Burke about the book and her work with kids in Colorado Springs recently.

Jessica Jane Robinson’s New Children's Book Inspires & Educates

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco Bay Area environmental leader and performance artist Jessica Jane Robinson has released a new children’s book titled “Resilience & Friends! The Cycles of Nature” to support her work with elementary school kids in schools all over the west this week.

Robinson, who studied drama in college and has an acting background, created an alter ego graphic comic book hero named Resilience, and a graphic novel series called “Resilience: Birthright”, to help reach people through artful storytelling and to inspire cultural and social change. She created an entire K-12 school program around this “environmental superhero” and has become a hot commodity for cities and schools all over the San Francisco Bay Area as well as southern Colorado.

“I want to inspire a new generation of potential environmental leaders to take their place in protecting the future of the planet,” says Robinson, a former Miss Alameda (2010-2011) and founder of the non-profit organization Resilience Birthright. "I think we can solve climate change by practicing sustainability and conscious daily choices. Education is the key, and children are great because they are quick learners and eager to take positive action because they want to make a difference."

Robinson developed the book during the COVID lockdowns in 2020, which brought her schools outreach program to an abrupt halt and created an instant demand for online content in the environmental education space (and every other educational space fort that matter). It started with several short stories she wrote for an online outreach program she named “Resilience & Friends” (RF) which targeted grades K-5. The program included the short stories, lesson plans and songs. The RF lesson plans meet accepted standards for Next Generation Science, Common Core Math, and English Language Arts which can be used online or in the classroom.

“I created the program to make it easier to include meaningful environmental education content in the set curriculums most schools must operate within,” explains Robinson. “Topics involving sustainability, solid waste management, ocean conservation and climate literacy tend to take a back burner unless a passionate educational leader pushed for it. This program makes it easier because its grade-specific and meets the accepted criteria for core education.”

The book was pulled from the RF curriculum and modified for graphic novel purposes. Robinson also decided to focus on grades K-2 for this addition and plans a second book for grades 3-5 in the next year or two.

“It makes for a better book to narrow the focus to the younger group first,” says Robinson. “It’s available to all my schools already, and we wanted to share it with the general public in time for the holidays.”

In her 10-year career working with schools in the San Francisco Bay Area and all over California, Robinson has worked with over 80 schools. This includes over 165 school assemblies during which she has reached over 46,900 audience members and students.

“Resilience can speak to the kids in a way that normal adults cannot because it makes the content more entertaining and engaging,” explains Robinson. “I want to educate and inspire them now so that they can make positive decisions that will affect their futures as the grow up, and let them know that I’ll be there supporting them every step of the way.”

Robinson was in Colorado Springs recently presenting to several schools and appearing at the large public event FamilyFest, and discussed the development of the book and the program with Fox 21's Craig Coffey and Abbie Burke: https://www.fox21news.com/news/familyfest-returns-to-colorado-springs/

The RF program is very adaptable to different age groups, with sessions for grades Kindergarten-8th, as well as more specialized curriculum for high school students. For more information about the book and how to get it, go to https://mailchi.mp/resiliencebirthright/resilience-and-friends-promo-announcement .

For more information about Resilience in general, go to https://www.rbrorg.com .