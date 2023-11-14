COLORADO BRIDAL SHOW ADDS WEDDING MAGAZINE TO ITS PLATFORM
Shael Buchen (on left) says wedding professionals and attendees are asking for wedding magazines at every event.
The ‘Wedding Coupon Book – Colorado’s Bridal Magazine’ launches January 1st
It used to be that I distributed three or four (wedding) magazines at all of my events. There’s still clearly a demand for them, but you must be smart about how you print and distribute them.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Expo Pros (TEP), producers of the largest and most influential wedding show circuit in Colorado, will launch its own wedding magazine to complement its event and online platform in response to the significant cutbacks current publishers have made in circulating publications in Colorado. The publication’s first issue will appear January 1st, 2024, and feature of combination unique editorial and exclusive promotional opportunities for engaged couples looking for better deals on services and will be called The Wedding Coupon Book – Colorado’s Bridal Magazine.
— Shael Buchen, executive producer and CEO of The Expo Pros
“It used to be that I distributed three or four magazines at all of my events,” says Shael Buchen, executive producer of the TEP’s Colorado Bridal Show series. “The national publications like Modern Bride first shut down all their local versions of the magazine and more recently stopped publishing the national editions in favor of an all-digital approach.”
Buchen explained that digital publishers like Wedding Wire and The Knot have taken over the category in recent years, and the incentive to print large, glossy wedding magazines just isn’t there anymore. There is still a healthy demand for local content in print and digital formats, but hardly any publishers left willing to print many physical copies. The local publications left in Colorado have cut their prints runs to the point where there aren’t enough copies left to distribute at wedding events.
“Wedding professionals who participate in my events have been complaining about lack of magazines in the state for a while now,” says Buchen. “At the last round of Colorado Bridal Shows, a lot more engaged couples approached the registration desks asking where all the magazines were. There’s still clearly a demand for them, but you must be smart about how you print and distribute them.”
Buchen’s initial print run will top 10,000 copies, with approximately 6,500 going to Denver, 2,000 to Colorado Springs and 1,500 to Ft. Collins. His distribution plan will combine the 12 annual shows he produces in the state (eight in Denver, two in Colorado Springs and two in Ft. Collins) with target retail locations in all three markets such as top wedding planners, venues, hotels and other key industry businesses.
“The days of the big, heavy and glossy book of a magazine are probably over,” Buchen says. “My publication will be digest size (5 ½ x 8 ½) and easy to carry. Convenience and functionality are key in the current environment.”
The Colorado Bridal Shows already feature informative displays, workshops, multi-media presentations and many other ways for engaged couples to explore options for their weddings. There are also a variety of “show only” discounts and giveaways at every event. The series is also known as the best in the area in showcasing new trends in design, food, clothing, and decor.
“We have found that the primary reason couples attend our shows is to find inspiration, advice, and new ideas, and we address this in several ways,” says Buchen. “The publication will just be our latest innovation in supporting these couples as they plan their perfect wedding.”
Buchen selects only the highest quality and most reputable wedding professionals to appear at the shows. The events feature the most innovative ideas in the wedding industry and spotlight the trends for the coming season. The Colorado Bridal Show events feature more than 450 exhibitors and more than 8,000 attendees, including hundreds of couples that are planning upcoming weddings. For further information about the events and the magazine, visit www.ColoradoBridalShows.com .
