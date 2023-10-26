BOARD MEMBER, GOVERNANCE, AND ETHICS EXPERT, ALISON L. DEMPSEY AWARDED THE CERTIFICATE IN CYBER RISK GOVERNANCE℠
Alison's commitment to the best practices in ethical leadership, sustainability, and responsible business practices shines through. We're pleased to welcome her to our roster of credential holders.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ to Alison L. Dempsey, LL.B./J.D., LL.M., Ph.D., of Vancouver, British Columbia, in Canada.
Alison is a regulatory board member for Forest Professionals British Columbia (FPBC), a government-appointed position focused on governance, strategy, policy, oversight, leadership, and direction of the regulatory body. She is a lawyer, independent consultant, researcher, and writer focused on governance, ethics, professional conduct, board purpose and effectiveness, ESG strategy, and risk. Her executive career includes diverse leadership experiences, including serving as senior legal counsel, corporate finance for the British Columbia Securities Commission. Alison earned her Ph.D. in securities law, corporate governance, ethics, regulatory theory, and practice from the Allard School of Law, University of British Columbia, her LL.M. in European law and governance from the University of Exeter, her LL.B./J.D. from the University of British Columbia, and her B.A. in English and Classics from Queen’s University. She holds the Certificate in Risk Management from Governance Professionals Canada and the GRI G4 Sustainability Reporting Certificate from the Global Reporting Initiative.
"I’m very pleased to welcome Alison to the alumni network of our Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ program," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Her commitment to the best practices in ethical leadership, sustainability, and responsible business practices shines through."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
"This program is a thoroughly worthwhile course of learning that focuses on the right things at the right level,” said Ms. Dempsey. “The engaging instructional approach adds depth and context to each of the topics and ensures that learners gain knowledge they can apply directly and an informed perspective that will enhance their contribution in this critically important dimension of risk governance.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
