Sopra Banking Software and HandSome Join Forces to Pioneer Inclusive Banking Solutions

PARIS, FRANCE, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sopra Banking Software, a globally recognized leader in banking technology solutions, is delighted to announce an innovative partnership with HandSome, a frontrunner in banking technology for disabled people. This strategic alliance marks a significant step toward reshaping the banking landscape, making financial services accessible to all, regardless of their abilities.

HandSome proudly introduced the world's first Voice Card offering, setting a new industry standard for inclusive banking. This groundbreaking technology empowers individuals with visual impairments and disabilities to securely perform card transactions at physical stores, ushering in a new era of truly inclusive banking. HandSome's Voice Card solution not only enhances autonomy but also strengthens security for individuals with visual impairments and disabilities, ensuring their financial independence.

Sopra Banking Software's extensive industry expertise, combined with HandSome's pioneering inclusive solutions, is set to redefine the future of inclusive banking services. This partnership aims to proactively address the evolving needs of the banking sector and extend HandSome's inclusive offerings to a wider audience. By joining forces, HandSome is poised to become a vital and inclusive contributor to the burgeoning open banking landscape.

Eric Bierry, CEO of Sopra Banking Software, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Sopra Banking is committed to ensuring that our products are accessible to everyone, everywhere, anytime. This partnership with HandSome marks a crucial step in our mission to bring inclusive banking solutions to the forefront."

Julien Delamorte, Founder & CEO of HandSome, added, "We are thrilled to partner with Sopra Banking Software in our shared commitment to inclusivity. Our Voice Card technology has the potential to transform the lives of countless individuals, and this partnership will help us reach even more people."

This industrial partnership represents a significant stride towards enabling banks to cater to the unique requirements of individuals with disabilities. Both Sopra Banking Software and HandSome share a unified vision of fostering an inclusive banking ecosystem where financial services are genuinely accessible to all.

About HandSome:

HandSome a revolutionary Fintech company, is making waves in the financial industry by introducing the world's first Voice Card. This groundbreaking innovation empowers visually impaired individuals to seamlessly navigate and make payments at any business establishment. Founded in 2019, HandSome has rapidly emerged as a trailblazer in the realm of financial technology, earning accolades and recognition for its transformative work. (Prix Fintech de l'Année 2022, Prix Coup de Cœur BPI France 2021, Prix Handitech 2020). HandSome's journey is driven by a passionate team committed to crafting innovative solutions that redefine accessibility and inclusivity in finance. They envision a future where financial services are truly for everyone, and their Voice Card is just the beginning. Industrialized by Thales, their solution has already been adopted by major banking institutions like Crédit Agricole and more. Stay connected with us and follow our journey as we continue to pave the way for a more inclusive and accessible financial future. To learn more about HandSome and our groundbreaking Voice Card, visit our website www.handsomevoicecard.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Sopra Banking Software:

Sopra Banking Software (SBS) is a global financial technology company that’s helping banks and the financial services industry to reimagine how to operate in an increasingly digital world. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide, including Santander, Societé Generale, KCB Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitize operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments, and consumer and asset finance. With 5,000 employees in 50 offices, SBS is recognized as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leader in Omdia’s Universe: Digital Banking Platforms. SBS is a subsidiary of European digital consulting leader Sopra Steria (EPA: SOP), a 50,000-person company that generates annual revenue of approximately €5.1 billion. SBS is headquartered in Paris, France. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.soprabanking.com