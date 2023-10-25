Robert Kennedy Jr. Interviews with Cousin JFK Jr.'s Magazine, GEORGE: Discusses Family Legacy and Plans to Unite America
Rachel Writeside Blonde sat down with RFK Jr. Their blockbuster interview is available exclusively in the 1st Anniversary Issue of GEORGE
Robert Kennedy Jr. shares insights into his family's political legacy, his decision to leave the Democratic Party, and his blueprint for uniting America
I think the most important thing to do is stop lying to Americans, stop manipulating people to try to get them to do this or that, and only tell the people what you actually believe to be true.”HOT SPRINGS, ARKANSAS, AMERICA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ROBERT KENNEDY JR. GRANTS INTERVIEW TO COUSIN JFK JR.’S MAGAZINE, GEORGE: DISCUSSES HIS RUN AS AN INDEPENDENT, FREEDOM OF SPEECH, AND HIS PLANS TO UNITE AMERICA
— Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
In an exclusive interview with George, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shares personal insights into his family's political legacy, his recent decision to leave the Democratic Party, and his blueprint for uniting America.
George, the revived publication known for its unique blend of politics, culture, and celebrity, sat down with Robert Kennedy Jr. just two days before his big announcement for a conversation that provides a glimpse into the mind of one of America's most prominent and censored political figures. In his interview with George, Kennedy reflected on the impact of his family's legacy and his close relationship with his cousin, John Kennedy Jr., who founded the magazine in 1995.
John’s vision for George was one of, “let’s have a magazine that’s instead of left and right, a magazine that talks to interesting people and finds their humanity,” Kennedy recalls. “He would have people in there like Kellyanne Conway, Ann Coulter, and Rush Limbaugh, people with whom he politically disagreed but had friendships with. And Fidel Castro on the other side, or Louis Farrakhan, or people who were very, very different from each other and were pitted against each other. He wanted a place where everybody could come together and talk about our humanity.”
No More Manipulation
One of Kennedy’s major concerns was the issue of free speech and unbiased press. Kennedy explains, "…the intelligence agencies have been manipulating the American press for many, many years in America. It was against their charter, and it was against the Smith Mundt Act, but they did it anyway."
Robert Kennedy Jr. emphasized the need for honesty from our government in the future. “We need to be disciplined about telling people what we know and what we don't know and then trusting the American public. I think once we trust the American public, they're going to start trusting us. The whole impulse to censor people is so anti-democratic because it means that you no longer trust people.”
When asked what he would do first if he became president, Kennedy states, “I think the most important thing to do is stop lying to Americans, stop any kind of deceptions, stop manipulating people to try to get them to do this or that, and only tell the people what you actually believe to be true.”
A Departure from the Democratic Party
Kennedy discusses his recent decision to leave the Democratic Party and the response to his announcement earlier this month. Kennedy, who has been a lifelong Democrat and a vocal advocate for environmental causes, shares the key factors that led to this significant political shift.
Of the Democrats and Republicans, Kennedy says, “The Democrats have changed. The Democratic Party was always the party that was most skeptical of the military-industrial complex and wanted to put diplomacy in instead of war. And now, both the Democrat and Republican Party at the upper levels are the party of war. They’re now the party of Wall Street.”
About George
George Magazine, founded by John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1995, is a publication that blends politics and culture to engage readers in a thoughtful exploration of current issues. With a commitment to providing diverse perspectives and thought-provoking content, George continues to be a platform for meaningful discourse on the political landscape of the United States.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
info@georgemagazine.com
GeorgeMagazine.com
GEORGE
GEORGE MAGAZINE
info@georgemagazine.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok