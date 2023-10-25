Chevrolet Blazer EV Earns Automotive Industry's Top Honor: MotorTrend 2024 SUV of the Year
Chevy Trax Takes Third Place, Giving Chevrolet Two Podium FinishesLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MotorTrend revealed today that the Chevrolet Blazer EV is the recipient of the Golden Calipers trophy, recognizing it as the automotive industry's top SUV for 2024. Standing out among its competitors, this year's SUV champion dazzled with its eye-catching design, spacious interior, expansive infotainment touchscreen, user-friendly interface, and a groundbreaking selection of powertrains. The Blazer EV not only upholds the legacy of the Bolt EV, a former MotorTrend Car of the Year (2017), but also solidifies Chevrolet's position as a trailblazer among traditional automakers, reaffirming the brand's significant impact in the electric vehicle space.
MotorTrend judges agreed the Blazer EV has real presence, with bold, chiseled body lines and a sleek, modern design. However, good design isn’t only about aesthetics; it encompasses sensible, useful functionality throughout the vehicle. The Blazer EV delivers an engaging driving experience, adeptly navigating curves thanks to its well-balanced center of gravity. Notably, the dual-motor RS test vehicle, assessed by MotorTrend, showcases an EPA-certified range of 279 miles. Furthermore, depending upon the trim level, the Blazer EV is equipped with DC public fast-charging capability, offering a rapid charge of up to 190 kW, a feature Chevrolet claims can extend the range by an impressive 78 miles in just 10 minutes.
For more in-depth analysis on why the Chevrolet Blazer EV was named 2024 SUV of the Year, visit MotorTrend’s SUV of the Year award story.
