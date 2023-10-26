Submit Release
Maven Collective Marketing: Named Top 10 Canadian Agency by Martech Outlook

— Erica Hakonson, CEO of Maven Collective Marketing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maven Collective Marketing has clinched a spot in Martech Outlook's Top 10 Canadian Agencies, solidifying its commitment to innovative marketing technology solutions. Martech Outlook, a prominent industry magazine, rigorously evaluated agencies based on capabilities, expertise, client testimonials, and industry impact.

Erica Hakonson, CEO of Maven Collective Marketing, stated, "Recognition by Martech Outlook validates our team's dedication and client support. We focus on transformative strategies through technology-driven marketing solutions."

Maven Collective Marketing's success is attributed to its innovative approach and employment of cutting-edge technology. The agency provides diverse services, including search engine optimization, pay-per-click advertising, content marketing, social media management, and web design. 

A seasoned award recipient, Maven Collective Marketing has built a stellar reputation for spearheading marketing technology, embracing emerging trends, and delivering exceptional value to their clients.

