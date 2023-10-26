US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Now Offers a Navy Veteran with Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer Direct Access to some of the Nation's Top Asbestos Lawyers-Compensation Might Exceed $100,000 + VA Benefits

For more information, a Navy Veteran-Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer or their family members are welcome to call the Advocate anytime at 866-714-6466.” — US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If are a Navy Veteran or Veteran who had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or armed forces before 1982 and you have recently been diagnosed with lung cancer in any US State—please make financial compensation one of your top priorities and call us anytime at 866-714-6466. We offer direct access to some of the nation’s most skilled asbestos attorneys.

“Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000. In the instance of a Veteran who worked with numerous-different types of asbestos containing products-the compensation might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"Most Navy Veterans-Veterans who had substantial exposure to asbestos in the armed forces-and then develop lung cancer never receive any financial compensation-because they are not aware the multi-billion-dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this. If you have a friend or neighbor who is a Veteran and who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer—please ask them if they had significant exposure to asbestos in the Navy or armed forces. If the answer is yes---please ask them to call us at 866-714-6466."

In addition to direct access to some of the nation's top asbestos compensation lawyers for a Navy Veteran-or-Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer the Advocate has teamed up with a VA Benefits Specialist-to do everything possible to ensure a Veteran with asbestos lung cancer receives VA Benefits as well. For more information, a Navy Veteran-Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer or their family members are welcome to call the Advocate anytime at 866-714-6466.

To get compensated a Navy Veteran-Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer the following is required:

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1982 in the armed forces.

*The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer for the Advocate would be one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew.

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must be able to get very specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

* It is vital the Navy Veteran, or Veteran have a confirmed diagnosis of lung cancer. This will include medical records that confirm their lung cancer, service records that list the Veteran's job or specialty, and a doctor's statement that there's a connection between the Veteran's contact with asbestos during military service.



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466."