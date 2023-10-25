Right Choice Urgent Care Sees Uptick in Respiratory Viruses, Seasonal Injuries in Houston Suburb
Right Choice Urgent Care has Board-Certified physicians and Certified Nurse Practitioners available seven days a week to provide compassionate health and urgent care services for Cypress and surrounding communities.
We’re treating everything from upper respiratory infections, including COVID, influenza and RSV, to fall allergies and Sinusitis right now.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the fall, urgent care centers play a crucial role in treating and safeguarding patients against seasonal injuries and viruses by providing immediate access to affordable, exceptional medical care. Right Choice Urgent Care is at the forefront of providing immediate healthcare solutions to the Cypress community of Houston, Texas. They are seeing a rise in patients seeking both treatment and prevention for this season’s respiratory viruses, along with cases less typical to autumn in Houston.
— Right Choice Urgent Care physician Dr. George Pettit, MD
“Between seasonal weather changes, kids and adults going back to school, and people spending more time indoors together, these factors typically jump start respiratory virus season," said Right Choice Urgent Care physician Dr. George Pettit, MD. “We’re treating everything from upper respiratory infections, including COVID, influenza and RSV, to fall allergies and Sinusitis right now.”
The Right Choice Urgent Care clinic, located at 9818 Fry Road, Suite #160 in Cypress, is staffed by a team of dedicated Board-Certified physicians and Certified Nurse Practitioners that specialize in urgent care, offering a comprehensive range of services to address the immediate healthcare needs of individuals and families this fall. The clinic offers quick and convenient preventive and urgent care services, from diagnosing and treating common ailments to providing x-rays and lab tests on site, to managing minor to moderate trauma for non-life-threatening conditions such as fractures and lacerations.
Presently, Right Choice is seeing an influx of patients with specific health conditions that reflect the prevalent health concerns of the North Houston community. The five most common issues so far this fall include:
1. Upper Respiratory Infection/Allergic Rhinitis: The center has observed an uptick in patients experiencing upper respiratory infections and allergic rhinitis this fall. These conditions often manifest with symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, congestion, and sore throat. The medical team at Right Choice Urgent Care is well-equipped to assess and provide appropriate treatment and symptom relief for these respiratory issues, along with preventative measures including the latest flu shot.
2. Strains, Sprains, Fractures: Accidents leading to strains, sprains, and fractures are not uncommon, especially with the return of school and seasonal sports like football. Dr. Pettit notes relatively high volumes of patients seeking treatment for traumatic injuries following school athletics and activities.
3. Foreign Bodies to Ears, Nose, and/or Skin: Roughly 80 percent of the foreign body cases where objects are lodged, swallowed, or inhaled at the urgent care are children right now. The skilled medical team at Right Choice is experienced in safely and effectively removing foreign objects from ears, nose, and skin, to prevent further complications.
4. Urinary Tract Infections: Right Choice Urgent Care is also seeing an uptick in urinary tract infections and recurring UTIs this fall.
5. Sinusitis/Fever: Dr. Pettit said sinus infections are also on the rise right now. He advises patients that a sinus infection isn’t a lingering cold, it’s the sinus pressure or pain that continues after other upper respiratory symptoms have faded. Symptoms to watch for include sinus pain or pressure, severe congestion, yellow/green nasal discharge, fever, headache, and sore throat.
In addition to treating patients for these urgent care needs this fall, Right Choice also offers select primary care services, including wellness, occupational, and sports physicals, prescription services, flu shots, and other vaccinations.
Their state-of-the-art facility is equipped with the latest medical technology, designed to streamline admissions, and offers convenient online appointments. Fast and accurate on-site lab results allow the highly qualified medical team to dedicate more quality time to each patient's needs.
Right Choice Urgent Care is now open seven days a week: Monday to Friday, 8:00am - 8:00pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 8:00am - 4:00pm. The clinic accepts most major insurance plans and maintains an open-door policy, ensuring prompt attention to walk-in patients without the need for appointments. For added convenience, appointments can be booked online in advance at https://rightchoiceurgentcare.com or by calling (281) 944-7900.
For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com or call 734-341-6859.
Sherrie Handrinos
Boost 1 Marketing, LTD
+1 7343416859
Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com